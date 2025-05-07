Controversy increases as local council announces new speed limit across UK

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Frustration has continued to pile up as Local councils across the UK have issued new speed limits for vehicle and motorcycle drivers in line with the new national speed limits announced in March by the UK Government.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to members of the public, the nationwide speed limits have led to delays, congestion, and increased journey times dissatisfaction.

The speed limit for cars, motorcycles, and car-derived vans on dual carriageways and motorways was reduced from 70mph(km/h) to 50mph(80km/h) in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 30mph(48km/h) was issued for England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, while 20mph(32km/h) was issued for Wales in built-up areas in cities across the UK.

The Department for Transport had, in March 2025, issued a new average speed limit of 50mph on certain roads, after announcing a speed limit reduction of 53mph from 56.2mph, which was recorded in September 2024.

Following extensive research, which proved that lower speed limits could lead to a drop in road traffic accidents and carbon emissions, the UK Government made the move, citing that a national speed limit of 50mph on specific roads would solve both problems.

Several councils have issued new speed limits across the UK in line with this directive, and drivers have been warned not to drive faster than the speed limit allowed based on the road type and vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are 6 counties that have either approved new speed limits or announced proposals across the UK

North Yorkshire County

The local council of North Yorkshire has approved speed reduction proposals for 20mph(32km/h) from 30mph(48km/h) on 190 roads in its western and southern areas of the town. The petition was submitted in June 2023, with public consultation expected to be held in December 2024.

According to an executive member for highways and transportation, Keane Duncan, the decision "is by far the largest 20mph scheme ever introduced by the council" across Harrogate and North Yorkshire.

Wokingham Borough Council

Plans have been approved this week by the Wokingham Borough Council to approve speed limits of 30mph on segments of the A327, A329 Reading Road, London Road in Wokingham, and other parts of the Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A speed limit of 40mph will be placed on some segments of Toutley Road and Longdon Road in Winnersh.

Surrey County Council

Plans to drop speed limits by up to 30mph in Surrey County Council have been announced, and the public is ready to issue feedback until May 26.

Speed limits are to be reduced from 40mph to 30mph on main roads of Callow Hill and Bakeham Lane, which are between Virginia Water and Englefield Green.

Isle of Man

A lower speed limit of 20mph(32km/h) has been announced and is awaiting effect in towns in the Island. Communities have been given more time to air their views on the rollout of the plan on all residential roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new change is called the 20mph Project Implementation Plan and will be approved at the Legislative Council meeting later this month.

Newham Council

The Newham London Borough Council rolled out speed limits of 20mph across the country, which would be implemented over the next two years.

The roads include Newham Way, Lower Lea Crossing, Royal Docks Road, Woolwich Manor Way, and more.

West Sussex County Council

A travel regulation order (TRO) was approved in April, leading to a speed limit change along parts of the A283 at Steyning. From 200m east of the A283 junction, a 5mph limit has been placed for 1,700m due south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another 40mph limit will run further South into the High Trees Roundabout just north of Dacre Gardens in Upper Needing.

According to the Road Safety Statistics, 1,607 road deaths were recorded in the year ending June 2024, with 27,933 serious injuries and 99,380 slight injuries recorded in Great Britain.

More County Councils are on the queue to introduce new speed limits with a view to reducing road accidents and cutting greenhouse emissions by 41% in 2025, which is the corporate goal of the UK.