Coolcations at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

Grand Hotel Quellenhof

Summer in the Swiss Alps ushers in warmer weather, longer days, lush green landscapes and picturesque mountain views. Switzerland in summer allows for travellers to explore the country's natural beauty, through alpine hikes, crystal-clear lakes, and charming mountain villages.

This summer, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz offers an exclusive seasonal package - The Grand Getaway - specially curated for every type of traveller, combining five-star wellness with comfort and outdoor experiences.

The Grand Getaway includes:

An overnight stay incl. breakfast

Food & Beverage credit per room and stay (CHF 100)

Access to the Thermal Spa and the Tamina Therme (public thermal bath)

Rejuvenating fitness and relaxation classes

*The Grand Getaway package is available now until 31st July 2025, subject to availability

Family adventures in the Alps

For families seeking more than just relaxation, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz offers two immersive experiences tailored for young explorers and nostalgic grown-ups - combining storytelling, skill-building and nature-led adventures.

Robin Hood’s Forest Hideaway

Step into the world of Sherwood Forest - Swiss-style. Designed especially for families, the Robin Hood’s Forest Hideaway package offers a three-hour programme filled with archery, outdoor survival skills, and forest games led by trained guides. After a day in nature, families can unwind together in the Family Spa.

Package includes:

Overnight stay incl. breakfast

Access to the thermal spa and the Tamina Therme (public thermal baths)

Beneficial fitness and relaxation courses

Robin Hood outdoor programme (approx. 3 hours) and transfer to the Rafigen barbecue site in Valens

*The Robin Hood’s Forest Hideaway is available now until the 19th October 2025

Heidi goes Wild

Follow in the footsteps of Heidi and Peter with the Heidi goes Wild package. Families can enjoy a guided hike through scenic trails, peaceful woodlands and glacial boulder fields - all the way to legendary sites from Johanna Spyri’s iconic alpine tale. This experience offers a balance of gentle adventure and luxurious comfort.

Package includes:

Overnight stay including breakfast

Heidi adventure hike

Access to the Thermal Spa and the Tamina Therme (public thermal bath)

Rejuvenating fitness and relaxation classes

*The Heidi goes Wild package is available now until the 19th October 2025, subject to availability

What else is on at the resort this summer?

Floating Sound Baths: 27th June 2025

New for June 2025, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz has introduced a new wellness experience - the Floating Sound Bath at the Helenabad. Perhaps one of the most unique offerings at the historic Helenabad - this particularly relaxing experience combines weightless floating in warm water with healing sound vibrations, providing a unique experience of relaxation. As guests float in the water, they are enveloped by gentle sounds that deeply affect the body and mind. This combination of sound and water promotes inner balance and helps reduce stress, alleviate inner restlessness, and overcome exhaustion. This experience is ideal for finding peace and escaping the stresses of everyday life.

*Available on the 27th June, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., each Floating Sound Bathing session is priced at CHF 120.

Swiss Seniors Open: 11th - 13th July 2025

For guests who enjoy golf the Swiss Seniors Open is an event not to be missed. The stars of the Legends Tour are returning to Switzerland this summer with 60 of the world's best over-50 professionals competing at the 2025 Swiss Seniors Open at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz. From 11th to 13th July, this will be the largest professional golf tournament in German-speaking Switzerland, with prize money of 300,000 euros. Golf pros will play for the last time on the old greens of the renowned course at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz. The 29th edition of this prestigious tournament, held annually at the resort since 1997, it is one of the most popular events on the Legends Tour, it continues to be a key part of European golf history, promising fans an exciting showcase of world-class talent.

Luxury Family Experiences at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

Beyond the seasonal packages, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz offers a wide range of family-friendly amenities and activities designed to keep children entertained and parents relaxed. From engaging creative workshops and nature-based activities to soothing wellness experiences, every detail is thoughtfully curated with the whole family in mind.

Swimming, golf and tennis lessons for children

Babysitting and evening care on request

Modern family rooms

Family Spa (550 sqm) with baby and children's pool, adventure showers and water games

Kindervilla with a variety of entertainment

Linus welcome present

Spa bathrobe for kids

Daily changing children program

Birthday party in the Kindervilla or in the Family Spa

Supervised lunch at the Olives d'Or restaurant

Children's menus in selected restaurants

Spa treatments and hairstyling for children and young people

