Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest officially opens its doors

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest, the highly anticipated all-suite boutique luxury hotel in Romania’s vibrant capital, is now officially open. Welcoming guests from around the world, the hotel redefines luxury hospitality in the country, offering an intimate and meticulously curated experience.

“Today marks an important chapter for Corinthia Hotels as we open the doors of our newest property. Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest is a true celebration of the capital’s rich history and vibrant future. With its unrivalled luxury and exceptional service, we are excited to offer our guests an intimate and refined experience that beautifully blends heritage with modernity, in one of the most captivating cities in Europe.” said Simon Casson, CEO, Corinthia Hotels.

A new chapter for a historic icon

Situated at the prestigious intersection of Calea Victoriei and Elisabeta Boulevard, Corinthia Bucharest seamlessly blends Belle Époque grandeur with contemporary luxury. Originally inaugurated in 1873 as Bucharest’s most distinguished hotel, it became a pioneer in modern hospitality, being the first in the city to feature electric lights and an elevator. Over the decades, it has hosted royalty, dignitaries, and cultural icons, cementing its place in Romania’s rich history. Now a national monument recognised by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, Corinthia Bucharest is poised to pioneer once more, as it aims to provide elevated service and experiences to Romanians and international visitors, alike.

“It is an honour to welcome our guests to the Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest. This hotel is not only a destination but a reflection of the city’s timeless elegance and dynamic spirit. With its carefully curated experiences and exceptional service, we aim to offer every guest a truly unique and immersive stay.” said Jean Pierre Mifsud, General Manager, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest.

Exceptional suites & unparalleled service

With only 30 exclusive suites, the hotel offers an intimate, residential atmosphere in a palatial setting, ensuring each guest experiences the highest level of personalised service. Designed as havens of refined elegance, the suites feature bespoke furnishings and artwork, and are flooded with light from expansive windows, and modern amenities tailored to contemporary travellers.

Refined gastronomy & signature experiences

Corinthia Bucharest is home to a trio of extraordinary venues - Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge, Boulevard 73, and Heritage Bar - adding a new dimension to the culinary scene in Romania’s capital.

Boulevard 73 occupies what was formerly the hotel's grand ballroom, where ornate ceilings and crystal chandeliers provide a majestic backdrop for an immersive culinary experience blending French and Romanian cuisines. Rooted in a farm-to-table philosophy, the restaurant sources the finest seasonal ingredients, crafting a menu that seamlessly blends time-honoured recipes with contemporary innovation.

Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge is an extension of the internationally acclaimed Sass' Café Monaco, bringing maximalist Mediterranean flair to Bucharest in a chic baroque-style space designed by G&M Design. Guests can savour an exquisite selection of dishes, from the finest Wagyu Beef and indulgent Caviar to a curated array of Mediterranean specialties, each expertly crafted to tantalise the senses. As the evening unfolds, Sass’ transitions seamlessly from dinner to a night hotspot, with resident DJs creating a lively ambiance.

The Heritage Bar stands as a testament to Bucharest's golden age, offering an elegant afternoon tea service daily, as well as a signature cocktail menu inspired by the city’s history.

A sanctuary of wellness

Corinthia Spa, Bucharest, offers an exclusive sanctuary for restoring balance and vitality. Featuring a peaceful relaxation room, a fully equipped gym, and two private treatment rooms, the spa delivers bespoke treatments, including with the widely loved cult brand, 111SKIN. Guests can indulge in signature thermal experiences, including the White Sauna with Himalayan salt walls and aromatic infusions, the custom steam bath with heated benches and a starry-skied ceiling, an ice fountain and the multi-sensory experience shower with aromatherapy and dynamic water patterns.

Design & art

The restoration project was led by QP, with interiors by the acclaimed GA Design, resulting in the masterful marriage of the Belle Époque style and contemporary sophistication. Design and art are seamlessly woven into the fabric of the hotel's experience. The elegant arrangements from master florist Nicu Bocancea, founder of leading Bucharest floral boutique Iris, create an inviting atmosphere, while the captivating works of British artist and London Art Fair exhibitor Simon Casson - it is worth noting that the artist is not connected to Simon Casson, CEO of Corinthia Hotels, despite sharing the same name - curated by art consultant Minda Dowling, grace the walls with their vibrant expression. Guests are further immersed in the hotel's ambiance through Elysee, a signature scent by Cristina Balan that infuses the space with its luxurious fragrance.

Curated cultural experiences & exclusive partnerships

Committed to immersing guests in Bucharest’s vibrant culture, the hotel has established partnerships with local artists, performances, and institutions, as well as heli-bear spotting day trips to the nearby Carpathian Mountains, offering exclusive access to the city’s artistic and historical treasures, and beyond with specially curated experiences ensure that every stay is enriched with meaningful encounters and authentic connections.

"Bucharest is a city of contrasts - where history and modernity intertwine, where grandeur meets resilience. As owners, we envisioned Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard as more than just a place to stay; it is a tribute to this city's rich legacy, a beacon of refined hospitality, and a lasting investment in its future”, commented Christophe Chamboncel, CEO of NIRO Group, “Through thoughtful restoration and timeless elegance, we bring new life to a historic landmark, welcoming guests to experience the warmth, sophistication, and excellence that define both Bucharest and Corinthia. This is not just a hotel; it is a statement of heritage, ambition, and the art of hospitality."

For more information or to book a stay, visit Corinthia.com/Bucharest.