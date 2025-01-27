Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest to open in March 2025 - Redefining luxury hospitality in Romania

Deluxe Suite Bedroom

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest, the highly anticipated all-suite boutique luxury hotel opening in Romania’s vibrant capital in March 2025, announces the launch of its booking engine. Both domestic and international travellers can now secure reservations for stays from 10 March, directly on the hotel’s website.

Located in the capital’s most premium district, the iconic intersection of Calea Victoriei and Elisabeta Boulevard, Corinthia Bucharest blends the historical grandeur of the Belle Epoque period with modern luxury. The hotel was inaugurated in 1873, as the city’s most stand-out building of its time, being the first hotel with electric lights and an elevator. It has witnessed moments of cultural significance including hosting royalty and iconic figures throughout Romania’s storied past. Today, as a national monument recognised by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, it continues to honour this legacy while providing a haven of unparalleled elegance and sophistication for contemporary travellers.

Corinthia Bucharest aims to redefine luxury hospitality in Romania, offering guests a meticulously curated experience designed to exceed even the highest expectations. Reserving a suite at Corinthia Bucharest transcends mere comfort and refined décor, offering the unparalleled grace of anticipatory service delivered by impeccably skilled and expertly trained staff.

Suites & Accommodations

SASS Dining Room

The hotel’s online booking engine offers a seamless way for guests to secure one of its 30 exclusive suites. Designed as a sanctuary of refined comfort, each suite blends classical elegance with modern conveniences. Guests will indulge in bespoke furnishings, expansive windows, and an atmosphere of luxury.

Taking personalised service to new heights, Corinthia Bucharest will offer curated itineraries and tailored amenities designed to enhance every stay. With its intimate collection of suites, the property creates a unique, mansion-like ambiance, ensuring every guest feels like a treasured member of the Corinthia family.

Refined Gastronomy

The hotel offers a range of exceptional dining experiences, each uniquely refined. Boulevard 73 serves an à la carte menu blending French and Romanian flavours in an opulent ballroom setting. SASS' Restaurant & Lounge, part of the renowned SASS’ Café Monaco, presents Mediterranean and international cuisine in a chic baroque-style space with bold leopard print accents. The Heritage Bar features a signature cocktail menu inspired by Bucharest’s history, paired with an elegant afternoon tea service.

Monumental Staircase

Timeless Wellness in The Heart of Bucharest

Corinthia Bucharest boasts a serene wellness sanctuary, including a boutique spa, signature thermal experiences, and a well-appointed fitness centre, ensuring every guest is pampered with relaxation and personalized care. The spa features two treatment rooms, a steam room, a sauna, an ice fountain, an experience shower, a tranquil relaxation lounge, and a fully equipped gym to invigorate both body and mind.

Curated Experiences & Partnerships

A stay at Corinthia Bucharest will offer an immersive journey into the city’s culture. The hotel’s partnerships with local artists and performers create a dynamic connection to Bucharest’s flourishing arts scene, offering guests special access to the city’s artistic treasures and curated experiences that enrich their stay.

Boulevard 73 Dining Room

With the launch of its direct online booking platform, Corinthia Bucharest marks a significant milestone in its journey to welcoming travellers. Opening in March 2025, the hotel promises an unparalleled luxury retreat in the heart of Bucharest, featuring magnificent offerings and exclusive services designed to delight every guest.

For more information on Corinthia Bucharest visit corinthia.com/Bucharest