Cornwall among trendiest UK places to get engaged

Cornwall

Luxury jewellery brand Glamira has carried out new research using Instagram and Google Trends to learn where the most popular places to get engaged are right now.

For many of us, getting engaged is one of the most memorable and special days in our lives. Luxury jewellery brand Glamira has carried out new research using Instagram and Google Trends to learn where the most popular places to get engaged are right now – and Cornwallranks in fifth place!

Glamira counted how many Instagram posts about getting engaged were located in each UK region or city, with the hashtags #proposal or #engagement. They also used Google Trends to search for the popularity of different locations along with the keywords “proposal ideas”, “best place to propose”, “engagement ideas”, and “romantic proposal location”.

Cornwall ranked in fifth place, with 107,000 Instagram posts. The most popular places on Instagram were St. Michael's Mount and beaches like Kynance Cove, as well as coastal paths by the sea. It also achieved a Google Trends score of 83.3 out of a possible 100.

The top five UK destinations, based on Instagram and Google Trends data, were as follows:

London Edinburgh Lake District Manchester Cornwall

Yeliz Misirli, jewellery expert at Glamira, comments: “While London, Edinburgh and Manchester all appear in this list, with couples heading to both the English and Scottish capital in huge numbers, it’s clear to see that a lot of people are also choosing the countryside as the place for their special day. This might often take place on a weekend trip or staycation, as some of these places seem to attract a lot of interest compared to their population size.

“Here are my top tips for travelling with an engagement ring, if you’re planning to propose on your next trip. If you want to keep the proposal and the ring a surprise, you can hide a ring box easily inside a pair of socks – if the ring comes in a soft bag it’s even easier, and your sunglasses case could be perfect.”