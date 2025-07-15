Cornwall Crowned the World’s Premier Slow Travel Destination

The Sainsbury's Bank Slow Travel Index Top 10

Cornwall has been named the number one destination for slow travel, according to new research by Sainsbury's Bank.

The Slow Travel Index assessed several factors, across 30 popular slow travel destinations in the world including accommodation, travel prices, proximity to nature, cuisine and relaxation, in a bid to discover the top holiday location to slow down.

Cornwall ranked top, fending off competition from holiday favourites including Lanzarote, the Algarve and Dubrovnik.

The top five slow travel destinations, according to the Sainsbury's Bank Travel Index, are:

Cornwall, UK

The Algarve, Portugal

Provence, France

Lanzarote, Spain

Oslo, Norway

The Slow Travel Index has been created as searches for the trend in the UK have increased by more than 5% [1] year on year. Travellers are seeking more meaningful and restorative experiences, favouring deeper connections with the local culture and environment over rushed itineraries.

Stuart Briant, Head of Travel Money at Sainsbury’s Bank said: “When creating our index, Cornwall's stunning coastline, hidden gems and rich history that encourage travellers to slow down really helped secure its top position. It offers visitors ample opportunities for relaxation and exploration at their own pace.”

Wellness expert Eloise Skinner says: “Slow travel helps us to truly experience a place rather than rushing through it, allowing for a more restful and enriching journey. In a world where burnout is on the rise, this mindful approach to travel could be a game-changer for physical and emotional well-being.”

Additionally, Eloise says that slow travel can improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and foster deeper cultural appreciation. She says: “Moving slowly can allow us to feel more rested and peaceful. Spending longer in one place helps us feel more grounded and present in the moment.”

Stuart added “It’s great to have a location so close to home recognised as a world-leading destination for slow travel.

“We encourage visitors to embrace the slower pace, and discover the hidden gems that make this region so special.”

[1] Web searches in the UK for slow travel have increased 5.4% year-on-year, going from 4,370 between April 2023 and March 2024 to 4,608 between April 2024 and March 2025.