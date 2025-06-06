Costa Blanca tempts British property buyers with affordable sunshine and spectacular sea views

La Mata

Zoopla’s April 2025 data reveals that the average UK house price stands at £268,200 – equivalent to €319,766 according to xe.com (at time of writing). For property buyers looking beyond the UK’s borders, leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España highlights how that compares to prices in the sun-kissed Costa Blanca region. There, key-ready homes at the beautiful Eden Beach in La Mata are priced from just €280,000 + VAT – over 12% less than the average UK property value.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eden Beach is a contemporary collection of southeast-facing new homes with spectacular sea views in Alicante, offering two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom penthouses with good-sized terraces. Spacious and comfortable, the properties are part of a private, gated community that includes communal areas with cascading pools and landscaped gardens, just 700 metres from La Mata beach. The local area is also home to the Villamartín, Campoamor, Las Ramblas and Las Colinas golf courses, while the Torremarina commercial centre provides shops, restaurants, a supermarket, a pharmacy and more.

Key-ready ground-floor apartments at Eden Beach (priced from €285,000 plus VAT) come with generous living space, private gardens and excellent accessibility, ensuring they suit a wide range of buyers’ needs, both now and into the future. With aerothermal heating, double glazing and pre-installation for charging electric vehicles, the energy certificate A-rated properties are also ideal for those thinking of the future in sustainability terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Costa Blanca has long been popular with British holiday home buyers, who are drawn to its unique blend of sunshine, stunning scenery and surprising affordability. Alicante-Elche Airport, which serves the region, saw a 16% increase in passengers in 2024, with a record-breaking 18.4 million. The airport has also reported four record-breaking months of passenger numbers in a row so far in 2025, with 8.9% more passengers in April this year than last year. The bulk of those passengers are from abroad, with international airport users accounting for 1.5 million of Alicante-Elche’s total 1.7 million passengers during April.

Eden Beach

“With over 120 miles of beautiful Mediterranean coastline, the Costa Blanca is the destination of choice for many holidaymakers and second home owners. The region offers hugely diverse experiences, from high-energy waterparks and bustling towns to the joy of long, lazy days on the beach and hikes through rugged landscapes in the area’s natural parks. Paired with the outstanding local cuisine and easy connections to the UK, it’s a winning combination, particularly given the affordability of high-quality new homes here.”

- Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director, Taylor Wimpey España

The first phase of Eden Beach is ready to move into now. For those keen to buy off-plan, the second phase is also now launched for sale.