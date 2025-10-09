Cosy season boltholes on England's coast

Explore the cosiest of coastal boltholes from England’s Coast (englandscoast.com/en), the coastal booking and inspiration tool:

DORSET

Take invigorating walks along the Jurassic Coast, hunt for fossils, experience hot and cold therapy in a seafront sauna, and unwind with a pint by the fire in a welcoming pub; the Dorset coast has so much to offer during a cosy winter stay. 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, making it a perfect time to discover the town through its literary connections; Austen visited twice on holiday in 1803 and 1804, and the town later inspired the setting of her final novel, Persuasion, which features the iconic Cobb harbour wall. The Lyme Regis Museum also houses a dedicated Jane Austen collection.

Lyme Regis Cottage: In the heart of the town on Church Street, just two minutes’ walk from the seafront, Lyme Regis Cottage offers a charming winter escape for up to eight guests. It’s perfectly located for the town’s host of excellent independent boutiques, cafes, galleries and pubs to enjoy slow-paced wanderings fuelled by coffee and cake. This characterful cottage features four bedrooms (two doubles and two twins), a spacious open plan kitchen diner, and a courtyard garden made for morning coffees in the chilly sunshine. Lyme Regis Cottage costs from £600 for a three-night stay.

Graston Farm Cottages, Burton Bradstock: Nestled in Dorset's scenic Bride Valley, near Bridport, this collection of five delightful stone barn conversions feature wood-burning stoves, sunset terraces, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious living areas. Courtyard and Cobbles cottages intersect for larger group stays, while Hopscotch is wheelchair accessible, and pets are welcome at all. Each sleeps up to eight guests across three bedrooms, as well as featuring two bathrooms. Just a mile from the sea and with excellent walking and cycling routes, abundant wildlife and footpaths linking to the Jurassic Coast and the famous HIve Cafe on Burton Beach, the cottages are in a perfect spot for outdoor lovers. Graston Farm Cottagescost from £624 for a four-night stay.

ISLE OF WIGHT

A National Landscape (formerly known as Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the rolling hills and serene coastline of the Isle of Wight offer some of the most special wildlife sites in the UK, miles upon miles of coastal path with sublime views for happy hikers and a wealth of incredible farm-to-fork pubs, restaurants and deli farm shops.

Nettlecombe Farm, near Ventnor: Set within the rolling Isle of Wight countryside just three miles from Ventnor and 20 minutes’ drive from Newport, Nettlecombe Farm offers nine dog-friendly self-catering cottages sleeping between three and ten guests. Each cottage combines rustic charm with spacious and comfortable interiors, stylishly-decorated bedrooms and well-equipped kitchens, and several feature enclosed garden and patio areas. The site also offers a range of activities from yoga and pilates in its own underfloor-heated studio, massage treatments, three fishing lakes, children’s arts and crafts and bike hire. A seven-night stay at Nettlecombe Farm in the Robin Barn costs from £525, sleeping up to six guests.

WHITE CLIFFS COUNTRY

Take in fresh sea air, iconic cliff views and windswept beaches; winter in White Cliffs Country offers an uplifting escape. Discover Dover’s historic castle and bustling quayside, browse antique shops and cafes in Deal, or explore the medieval streets of Sandwich.

Bijou Cottage, Deal: This cute and compact coastal cottage is perfectly located a short stroll from Deal station - making it ideal for a car-free weekend - and close to the scenic promenade, historic pier, quirky shops and caf és. Sleeping two to three guests (plus a dog), it features calming, neutral interiors with cosy touches such as sheepskin soft furnishings, a log burner for chilly evenings and a stylish roll-top bath. Discover the town’s famed foodie reputation at some of its brilliant eateries and pubs such as The Rose The or the Blue Pelican, take the dog for a walk along the shore or simply relax in the courtyard with a glass of wine (with a hot water bottle and a blanket if it’s extra chilly). Bijou Cottage costs from £357 for a three-night stay.

Alkham Court Farmhouse B&B, near Dover: A luxurious ‘5-star’ farmhouse, just 10 minutes from Dover within the picturesque Alkham Valley, this truly inviting bed and breakfast recently won a national award for England’s ‘Best B&B’ with Visit England. Its three spacious, oak-beamed bedrooms offer countryside views, there is a hot tub and sauna available for guest use and a tasty, locally-sourced farmhouse breakfast is served in the beautiful Oak Room with sweeping views across the valley. Alkham Court Farmhouse B&B costs from £160 per night including breakfast.

ESSEX

The perfect section of coast for exploring on foot on a crisp winter weekend, Essex boasts 350 miles of coastline, rich wildlife, charming seaside towns and picture-postcard villages with perfect pubs where weary walkers can kick back and relax, plus some of the freshest fish and shellfish in the country.

Beehive Cottage, Goldhanger: Set within a sought after conservation village, Goldhanger, the quaint and compact Bee Cottage is five minutes’ walk from the Blackwater Estuary, an area known for its over wintering geese and wading birds. Refurbished with modern furnishings, the charming beamed cottage boasts a wood burner and large hearth, a kitchen with Smeg oven and a beautiful courtyard garden for winter birdwatching with a cosy pot of tea. Sleeps up to three guests across one double and one single bedroom. Beehive Cottage costs from £270 for a three-night stay.

Alma Inn, Harwich: This characterful pub with nine rooms is in the heart of historic Harwich. On a cosy short stay, guests can enjoy rooms full of beautiful historic features as well as superbly comfortable double beds with luxury linens and soft furnishings, flat screen TVs and Nespresso machines. The pub itself has been at the centre of Harwich life since the 1850s, serving the sailors, soldiers and farmers that passed through, and today serves a wonderful array of sharing and seafood platters, harbour-fresh fish, steaks and burgers. The Alma Inn costs from £90 for a one night stay in a double room.

EAST YORKSHIRE

The -ber months transform the East Yorkshire coast into a haven for wildlife and outdoor adventure. Bempton Cliffs attract migrating birds such as gannets and kittiwakes, while barn owls hunt the fields and seal pups play on the rocks below. Crisp coastal walks, cosy seaside cafes and quiet beaches make the perfect seasonal escape.

Broadgate Farm, near Beverley: Set in 19 acres of woodland, just a few minutes’ drive from the market town of Beverley, Broadgate Farm features seven beautifully converted period farm cottages, each with its own private garden. Ranging from two to six bedrooms, each cottage is finished to a high standard, with oak beams, the squishiest of sofas, colourful soft furnishings and antique touches, log burners, and well-equipped kitchens for enjoying a glass of wine while whipping up a comforting feast. The cottages are in the East Riding of Yorkshire where the Wolds meet the Holderness, yet less than 30 minutes from Hornsea and the beautiful East Yorkshire coast. A three-night stay in the two-bedroomed Stables Cottage at Broadgate Farm costs from £512 for four guests.

Field House Farm Cottages, Bridlington: Tucked away in a peaceful courtyard on a working farm, just two miles from the dramatic cliffs of the Yorkshire coast at Bridlington, Field House Farm Cottages is a family-friendly collection of seven individually-styled luxury cottages, each a real home-away-from-home with elegant interiors, log burners, supremely comfortable beds, and picturesque farm and countryside views. This family-run retreat is close to Bridlington, RSPB Bempton Cliffs and Flamborough Head, boasting direct footpaths to the coast and its wealth of walking, cycling and wildlife-spotting opportunities. From £560 for a three-night stay in the two-bedroomed Garden Cottage.

NORTH YORKSHIRE

The North Yorkshire coast is hard to beat for a cosy-season getaway, with its striking cliffs, dark skies, miles of scenic walking paths and historic fishing villages. Wildlife enthusiasts can spot unique birdlife along rivers and in woodlands, keen walkers can explore the 109-mile Cleveland Way or Dalby Forest, and families of all generations will love the nostalgic North Yorkshire Moors Railway. Literature buffs will be in for a treat at the Whitby Lit Festival, 6-9 November, with the dracula-linked harbour town playing host to headliners including Sir Alan Aykbourn and Steph McGovern.

Red House Farm Glaisdale, near Whitby: A collection of beautiful self-catering holiday cottages and barn conversions in the North York Moors National Park, close to Whitby. Each two-bedroomed cottage sleeps up to four guests and features a wood burning stove and modern fitted kitchen. Guests also have shared use of the site’s swimming pool and spa facilities, as well as the 1.5 acres of beautiful grounds, the ideal spot for a cup of tea or glass of wine while tucked up in a blanket and looking skywards to North Yorkshire’s famously starry dark skies. A seven night stay at Red House Farm Glaisdale costs from £595.

REDCAR & CLEVELAND

From dramatic coastal walks and nature reserves teeming with winter wildlife, to iconic piers and cosy pubs, the Redcar & Cleveland coast offers buckets of Yorkshire charm and is a welcoming spot for an indulgent winter escape.

Low Waupley Farm: Nestled in the North York Moors countryside, 20 minutes’ drive from Saltburn-by-the-Sea and also close to the picturesque fishing village of Staithes, Low Waupley Farm boasts two welcoming dog-friendly cottages: The Byre, sleeping four, and The Hayloft, sleeping six. Both cottages feature enclosed gardens with hot tubs, countryside views, and supremely comfortable beds and modern kitchens, with The Hayloft also featuring a log burner for cosy cottage nights with a glass of red and a board game. Discover Saltburn’s Victorian charm, dramatic clifftop setting and famous funicular railway, and venture farther afield for bracing winter walks on the North Yorkshire Coast and Moors. The Hayloft costs from £510 for a three-night stay.

