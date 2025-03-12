Cotswold Cottages unveils stunning £100,000 renovation

Robin Living Room

Cotswold Cottages, set in the heart of Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire, has completed a major refurbishment to transform its accommodation and visitor experience.

A total of £100,000 has been invested in upgrading the four one-bedroom cottages, which now feature fully renovated kitchens and bathrooms, plus new beds, sofas and furnishings.

Each cottage now accommodates up to four guests, with a double bedroom and a newly added sofa bed, making them well-suited for families holidaying with young children. Highchairs and cots have also been introduced to provide added convenience for parents.

The refurbishment was carried out by Gloucestershire contractors and took five weeks to complete.

Swallow Living and Dining Area

Richard Baldelli, general manager at Cotswold Cottages, said: “We are excited to unveil our newly refurbished cottages. Our goal was to preserve the traditional Cotswold aesthetic while introducing modern comfort.

“We’ve retained the exposed Cotswold stone and original beams, creating a contemporary cottage feel. The result is a warm, stylish retreat where guests can relax in comfort.”

The largest property, Stepping Stones — a three-bedroom cottage sleeping up to five — has been refreshed with new soft furnishings to enhance comfort and style.

Guests staying at Cotswold Cottages receive free entry to the nearby Cotswold Motoring Museum and Toy Collection, home to the original Brum and a fascinating range of motoring memorabilia.

Skylark Bedroom

Here, £200,000 has been invested in transforming the on-site gift shop, now redesigned with a car-and-garage theme that reflects the museum’s motoring heritage. The refurbishment also provides a refreshed space for visitors to purchase museum tickets, car-themed gifts and Cotswolds souvenirs.

Cotswold Cottages and Cotswold Motoring Museum and Toy Collection are owned by Boundless, the membership club for public sector and civil service workers – current or retired. Boundless members can save up to 20% on public prices at Cotswold Cottages, with membership starting from just £40 a year.

For more information or to book, visit www.boundless.co.uk/save-more/cotswold-cottages.