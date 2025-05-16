Cotswold Farm Park Holidays secures its spot in the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide by TripAdvisor

Cotswold Farm Park Holidays

Adam Henson’s Cotswold Farm Park Holidays is celebrating winning a prestigious global TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, having been named amongst the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide.

Each year, TripAdvisor awards and recognises traveller’s favourite businesses around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected throughout the past year. This marks the third consecutive year that Cotswold Farm Park Holidays has achieved a Traveller’s Choice Award.

Keiran Hemburrow, Head of Sales and Marketing comments “I’m delighted that Cotswold Farm Park Holidays has once again been named in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025. It's a real testament to the hard work of our team. We're fortunate to be able to share such a special place with our guests, providing them with unforgettable stays in the heart of the Cotswolds.”

Cotswold Farm Park Holidays has been running for 6 years and has gone from strength to strength, offering a wide range of accommodation options to suit all guest and budgets.

From regular camping and motorhome pitches to cosy camping pods, luxury self-catering lodges to glamping tents and the Sunflower Safari Tent for larger groups. Priced from as little as £25.95 per night, holiday goers can enjoy free Farm Park access, selected special events, high quality facilities and on-site parking. Cotswold Farm Park Holidays welcomes couples and families alike, as well as four legged friends in certain accommodation offerings so the whole household can enjoy a relaxing Cotswold break.

Cotswold Farm Park is well-known locally and beyond for its family friendly feel, immaculate facilities and stunning location. Visitors can interact closely and meet over 50 rare and native breeds across 7 different species of British farm animals, including Golden Guernsey goats and Highland cattle. Animal food is available to purchase and can be fed to selected animals, chicks can be carefully held and stroked, and there is a whole host of other things for little ones to enjoy, including a play barn, indoor and outdoor sandpits, ride on tractors, parks and bounce pillows – there’s so much to see and do!

To book a day visit, accommodation or camping stay or to find out more about Cotswold Farm Park, visit https://cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk/stay/ or call 01451 850307.