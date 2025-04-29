Cowboycore vacations: Five US destinations to visit if you’re looking for a western inspired holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of 2024’s defining cultural trends, thanks in part to TV series such as Yellowstone and country music lassoing up the UK charts, ‘cowboy core’, has found its way firmly into the travel market. AS 23% of UK travelers look to take ‘cowboycore’ inspired holidays in 2025¹, leading tour operator American Holidays seeing an uplift in interest in western inspired destinations.

Whether immersing yourself within authentic American Western culture, exploring the Rockies in Colorado, or taking a road trip across the Wild West’s many National Parks, there are plenty of destinations across the country to really channel your inner cowboy. American Holidays have shared their top picks for travellers looking to take a cowboycore inspired holiday, from Wild West towns to Texan multi-centre road trips.

1) Fort Worth, Texas

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and this rings true whether it’s the vast landscapes of Big Bend National Park, the iconic Route 66, or indulging in a hearty plate of Texas BBQ ribs. A holiday to ‘The Lone Star State’ offers the ultimate adventure for those eager to embrace their inner cowboy. Fort Worth is the ultimate cowboy pilgrimage, whether learning about the heart of Western culture at Texas Cowboy Hall Of Fame or letting loose and line dancing at Billy Bob’s—the largest honky tonk in the world. Unleash your inner explorer and take a multi-centre trip around the state of Texas, ending in the metropolitan city of Dallas.

2) Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Steamboat Springs, Colorado, is a dream destination for cowboycore fans, where authentic Western charm meets breathtaking natural beauty. From hiking in the Rocky Mountains, to hearing stories of years gone by from the locals, visitors can really experience an authentic Western welcome. The town’s Western boutiques feature everything from handcrafted boots to cowboy hats. Surrounded by stunning mountains and wide-open spaces, Steamboat Springs captures the essence of the West with a stylish, adventurous twist.

3) Nashville, Tennessee

For fans of cowboy cultural moments, Tennessee offers the perfect mix of rugged landscapes, a strong tapestry of history, and country music charm. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with its scenic trails and frontier spirit, is just the beginning. In Nashville, visitors can strut down Broadway in your cowboy boots, soak in live tunes at honky-tonks, living and breathing country music. From line-dancing at the Wildhorse Saloon to exploring the Country Music Hall of Fame, Tennessee delivers adventure, culture, and unforgettable memories—along with world-famous barbecue and Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

4) Missoula, Montana

Live the cowboy lifestyle in Montana, where vast plains, towering mountains, and endless skies create the perfect backdrop for a true Western adventure. By day, hike the rugged trails and discover pristine lakes in Glacier National Park, surrounded by diverse wildlife. By night, stargaze beneath some of the clearest, most awe-inspiring skies in the world.

Missoula is the perfect start for cowboycore adventures. Surrounded by stunning wilderness in the Bitterroot Valley, it offers activities like horseback riding, hiking, and stargazing under vast Montana skies. While the city has a laid-back, artsy vibe, it remains rooted in its frontier heritage. For Yellowstone fans the town is also a key filming location for the show including Ruby’s Café and Bozeman General Hospital.

5) Take a multi-centre holiday around the National Parks

A journey through the National Parks of the West and Southwest is essential for anyone wanting to experience the spirit of the frontier. American Holiday’s National Parks Escorted Tours have seen an increase in interest, guiding adventurous travellers through iconic destinations like Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and the stunning deserts of Utah, where rugged landscapes meet the timeless charm of the West. Hike breathtaking trails and stargaze beneath vast, open skies. A trip around the National Parks isn’t just a holiday—it’s an opportunity to embrace the spirit of the Old West while connecting with nature’s most awe-inspiring wonders.

Commenting a spokesperson at American Holidays “ "The US West and Deep South are renowned for their authenticity, offering everything from deeply rooted country music to iconic American national parks. As travellers seek more immersive experiences and these cultural treasures gain prominence in modern popular culture, it’s no wonder these stunning regions are seeing a surge in popularity.

"For those ready to saddle up for their next adventure in 2025, American Holidays is here to make your trip planning seamless—whether you’re dreaming of line dancing in Texas or exploring breathtaking National Parks."

For more information please visit: www.americanholidays.com/en-gb/