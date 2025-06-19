Croatia’s hidden beaches with Maldives vibes — Just three hours from the UK

Lubenice beach on Cres

Croatia has one of the cleanest, safest and most ideally tempered seas in Europe. Being just a three-hour flight away from the UK it is the perfect summer escape.

For those dreaming of a Maldives-like getaway without the long-haul flight, local rental company Villsy.com shares insider tips on top Croatian beaches.

Croatian coastal bathing areas, according to the European Environment Agency’s report, are the cleanest in Europe. Not only that, but the Adriatic sea is also one of the safest in the world for swimming and diving when it comes to sea life - there are no poisonous jellyfish or snakes, while shark encounters are considered extremely unusual, typically happening in far, deep waters.

Tamed by its 1,244 islands, the Croatian sea is also very calm - water you can float and cool down in the summer as it is around 21 degrees in June and reaches up to 28 degrees in August.

Zlatni rat beach on Brač island

Toni Hrelja, founder of Villsy.com, reveals a local’s guide to Croatia’s most beautiful beaches - hidden gems where the crystal-clear waters and stunning scenery rival the Maldives.

Six magnificent beaches to visit this summer in Croatia

1. Slatinica beach, Olib island

Slatinica Beach is a dream-like, shallow beach with white sand and clear turquoise water. It’s a hidden gem on Olib, a small, car-free island in the Zadar archipelago, home to only a few hundred residents.

Stiniva beach on Vis island

Slatinica and Olib are truly peaceful getaways, with no TripAdvisor reviews—and if you dig a little deeper, you'll find just a few Google reviews confirming this is a quiet summer dream destination.

How to get there? Olib is part of the Zadar archipelago, with the nearest travel hub being Zadar—a coastal town with an airport offering direct flights from London, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Liverpool, and Bournemouth. From there, you can reach Olib by ferry (3.5 hours) or passenger catamaran (2 hours).

2. Sakarun beach on Dugi Otok island

Sakarun beach stuns with its shallow turquoise sea and white sand mixed with smooth pebbles. It’s a calm lagoon with a wide sheltered bay offering the shade of the pine trees.

It’s located on Dugi Otok an elongated island with small, peaceful villages, a home to only 1,500 people, and a huge nature spot Telašćica Nature Park.

On Tripadvisor it’s described as a hidden gem, a magical place and a pearl of sand given a 3.5 score overall in 376 reviews.

Due to the island being remote, the beach isn’t crowded, even in the peak season, but it takes an effort to reach it.

How to get there? There are direct flights from London, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Liverpool and Bournemouth to Zadar. From Zadar there are two ways to reach the island - either to take the ferry to Brbinj (1:45) or a passenger catamaran to Božava (1:20). If you don’t have a car to drive around the island, there’s a tourist train from Božava to Sakraun that goes every 2 hours.

3.Zlatni rat (Golden Horn) beach on Brač island

The name “Golden Horn” comes from the beach's unique shape — a “horn” that juts out from the island. With bright turquoise waters and deep blue gradients, this dreamy beach feels like a Mediterranean paradise. While the water has that Maldives charm, the shade comes not from palm trees, but from pine trees, reminding you that you're still in Europe.

Located on Brač, one of the largest Dalmatian islands, the beach is 4 km from the town of Bol. It’s a bit secluded, but not entirely remote due to its popularity.

Tripadvisor reviews describe it as “a place you will always return to,” “unique,” and “living up to the hype,” with an impressive 3,410 reviews and an overall rating of 4.0.

How to get there? There are direct flights from London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds to Split, a coastal town in Dalmatia. From Split to Bol (Brač) the passenger catamaran ride lasts up to one hour. There’s also a ferry boat option (50 minutes) from Split to Supetar, for those opting to rent a car during their visit.

4.Stiniva beach on island Vis

Tucked between dramatic cliffs and reachable only by foot or boat, Stiniva Beach on Vis island feels like a hidden cove from a movie scene - most likely a pirate one! Its narrow sea entrance opens up into a white-pebble bay with calm, crystal-clear water framed by rugged rock walls.

This wonderful cove is located on the southern side of Vis, one of Croatia’s most remote and unspoiled islands.

On Tripadvisor, people describe it as a "hidden treasure" with beautiful waters. It has a 4.2 rating from 439 reviews.

How to get there? Like with Brač, the best airport to start the journey to Vis is Split Airport, which has direct flights from London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Leeds. From Split, you can take a ferry boat (2:20h) or a passenger catamaran (1:25h) to Vis. The beach itself is quite remote, and the best way to reach it is by car, bike, or boat.

5. St. Ivan Beach near Lubenice village Cres

Secluded, peaceful with brilliantly clear and turquoise water, St Ivan Beach is a summer dream. The view on the bay from the village Lubenice on the island Cres - home to only 24 people - is stunning, and once you’ll be up there, you won’t hesitate to take the one- hour hike to dip in the clear waters.

On Tripadvisor the beach has 4.6 rating with 177 reviews and it’s called “stunning” and “wonderful” (with a warning: it comes with a serious hike so no flip flops!).

How to get there? The nearest airport is Rijeka airport with direct flights from London. From Rijeka, Cres is accessible by bus or it’s a 1:20 h journey by a passenger boat.

Either way, we recommend taking a rental car to explore the island and visit Lubenice and St. Ivan Beach.

6. Pasjača Beach - Konavle

In the far south of Croatia, hidden at the foot of a vertical rock near the village of Popovići, lies Pasjača Beach, once proclaimed the most Instagrammable beach in Croatia.

Because of its location, the beach is secluded and quiet, even in peak season. To reach it, you descend a steep cliffside path carved into the rock — about 10–15 minutes on foot, with stunning views all the way down.

On Tripadvisor it has a high rating, 4.5 out of 86 review, and it’s described as a hidden gem, a great getaway, and simply astonishing

How to get there? There are direct flights from the UK to Dubrovnik — from London, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Belfast and Cardiff. From Dubrovnik, Pasjača is just a 30-minute drive toward the Konavle region. Parking is available at the top of the cliff, but bring good shoes — the hike down is steep, but unforgettable.