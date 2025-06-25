Cruise expert warns Brits of the risks of 'unruly' behaviour on cruises this summer

Silhouette of Sailing Woman with Drink at Sunset

Summer cruise season is here, and while unlimited drink packages might seem like the perfect holiday treat, a cruise expert is warning Brits to think twice before treating them like a personal drinking challenge.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Barton, cruise expert at travel insurance provider Avanti,says cruise staff are well-prepared to deal with passengers who've had one too many. But the consequences for rowdy behaviour can be much more serious than just a hangover.

“Cruise passengers should be reassured that cruise staff, in particular bartenders and waiting staff, are trained to identify and cut off service to visibly intoxicated passengers,” Mark shares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All ships have dedicated security personnel onboard who operate 24/7. These security officers are trained in crowd control, conflict resolution, and emergency response, so they’ll be on hand to step in should any passengers become rowdy due to excessive drinking.”

But what happens if you do cross the line? The consequences can escalate quickly.

“If a passenger does become disorderly, or poses a risk to others, security officers might escort them back to their cabin, or even temporarily confine them in a holding area, if necessary, until they sober up,” Mark reveals. “In extreme cases, the passenger may have to leave at the next port, especially if their behaviour is dangerous or criminal.”

And here's the kicker that many holidaymakers don't realise - your travel insurance might not cover you if alcohol is involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cruise holidays are meant to be relaxing, but some guests can treat the unlimited drink packages like a personal challenge – and that’s when trouble starts. What many don’t realise is that any medical emergency that’s alcohol-related, such as injuries, falls, or even alcohol poisoning, could void your travel insurance, leaving you to foot a medical bill.”

Mark warns, “That could leave you facing thousands of pounds in medical costs abroad and even being removed from the ship at the next port.”

If you find yourself witnessing disruptive behaviour from other passengers, Mark's advice is simple: don't get involved.

So, while the cocktails may be flowing freely, remember that you’re still subject to the ship's rules and international laws. Being ‘that’ unruly passenger could leave you out of pocket and not only ruin your holiday, but also other people's cruise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark adds, “If you’re faced with a drunken passenger and can’t see any staff around, look for an emergency phone, which is located around the ship, to report the location and behaviour. Never try to physically intervene or argue, as your travel insurance may not cover any injury sustained during a physical altercation. It's always best to let the ship’s trained staff handle it.”

So while the cocktails may be flowing freely this summer, remember you're still subject to ship rules and international laws. Being 'that' passenger could ruin not just your holiday, but everyone else's too.