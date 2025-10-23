Culinary collection ‘Dine & Discover’ for foodie focused trips

TUI has launched a new culinary collection called 'Dine & Discover'

Recent research carried out by TUI has revealed that the UK is a nation of food lovers, as 39% of Brits said they prioritise eating out in local restaurants at home and with 41% inclined to book a foodie focused holiday.

To meet the needs of those searching for a gourmet trip abroad, TUI has launched a new food and gastronomy collection called ‘Dine & Discover’.

The new label features 20 premium hotels across nine destinations celebrated for their culinary expertise, such as Greece, Spain and Mexico. Each hotel is renowned for their exceptional food and beverage options and will help signpost foodie-loving travellers to quality accommodation.

Each hotel will also offer customers its own bespoke food and beverage feature, such as a complimentary cookery lesson or a cocktail mixology class.

What’s more, customers will receive a 15% discount on a local food and gastronomy experience provided by TUI’s experiences arm, TUI Musement. Customers can choose from hotels such as Ikos Porto Petro, Mallorca; Secrets Akumal, Mexico and Sani Club, Greece plus many more, with the in-hotel experience automatically applied to summer 2026 holidays departing after 1 May.

Chris Logan, TUI UK&I’s Commercial Director said: “We’re proud to be launching our Dine & Discover collection which has been curated with our customers’ needs in mind. Sampling local cuisine is one of the most immersive ways to experience a destination’s culture and with a growing trend in taste tourism, this new label has all the ingredients for customers to enjoy a premium culinary focused holiday.”

TUI offers 7-night holiday to Porto Petro, Mallorca staying at the 5T Ikos Porto Petro on an All-Inclusive basis from £2,240 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Junior Suite with Garden View and Balcony departing from London Gatwick on 5 May 2026 with 20kg hold luggage per person and transfers. Also included is a bottle of Cava from the hotel’s private cellar and an exclusive cocktail event.

Customers who book this Dine and Discover collection holiday to Mallorca will then receive a discount on the Majorca Winery Visit with Wine & Local Food Tasting.

The new research showed 41% of Brits are inclined to book a foodie focused holiday

TUI also offers 7-night holiday to Ayia Napa, Cyprus staying at the Amanti - MadeForTwo Hotels on a B&B basis from £1,192 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Junior Suite with Garden View and Balcony departing from Manchester Airport on 1 June 2026 with 25kg hold luggage per person and transfers. Also included is a cocktail mixology class.

Customers who book a Dine and Discover collection holiday to Cyprus will then receive a discount on one of the following experiences: Mountain villages with lunch and honey-tasting or the chance to try halloumi-making and bread baking on the Traditional Cyprus Experience.