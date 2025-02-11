Daish's Holidays last minute deals

User (UGC) Submitted

Daish’s Holidays celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2024 and is a family-owned and operated business that has 12 hotels, located in 11 popular tourist destinations across England and Wales.

With a fleet of luxury coaches, guests can choose to travel in comfort from pick-up points across the UK, stretching from west Yorkshire to Cornwall, or self-drive and make their own way to the hotel. Daish’s is committed to providing excellent customer service, comfortable accommodation, live entertainment every night, good food and above all great value.

Save up to £50 at the Abbey Lawn Hotel, Torquay

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £164pp

Date available: Tuesday 18th February 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options

Save up to £50 at the Hotel Prince Regent, Weymouth

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £194pp

Date available: Wednesday 19th February 2025

Save up to £50 at the Barrowfield Hotel, Newquay

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £149pp

Date available: Thursday 20th February 2025

Save up to £50 at the Daish’s Blackpool Hotel

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £144pp

Date available: Thursday 20th February 2025

Save up to £50 at the Sands Hotel, Bournemouth

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £159pp

Date available: Friday 21st February 2025

Save up to £50 at the Esplanade Hotel, Scarborough

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £179pp

Date available: Sunday 23rd February 2025

Please see below the latest last-minute deals from Daish’s Holidays: https://www.daishs.com/LMOPR Booking enquiries should go through 01202 638840 .

* On all holidays, there are FREE KIDS’ PLACES for all children up to the age of 6 (subject to sharing with 2 adults)

* For children aged 6 to 12, the first child goes FREE, and all other children pay 50% of the adult price (subject to sharing with 2 adults)