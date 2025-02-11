Daish's Holidays last minute deals
With a fleet of luxury coaches, guests can choose to travel in comfort from pick-up points across the UK, stretching from west Yorkshire to Cornwall, or self-drive and make their own way to the hotel. Daish’s is committed to providing excellent customer service, comfortable accommodation, live entertainment every night, good food and above all great value.
Save up to £50 at the Abbey Lawn Hotel, Torquay
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £164pp
Date available: Tuesday 18th February 2025
Save up to £50 at the Hotel Prince Regent, Weymouth
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £194pp
Date available: Wednesday 19th February 2025
Save up to £50 at the Barrowfield Hotel, Newquay
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £149pp
Date available: Thursday 20th February 2025
Save up to £50 at the Daish’s Blackpool Hotel
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £144pp
Date available: Thursday 20th February 2025
Save up to £50 at the Sands Hotel, Bournemouth
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £159pp
Date available: Friday 21st February 2025
Save up to £50 at the Esplanade Hotel, Scarborough
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £179pp
Date available: Sunday 23rd February 2025
Please see below the latest last-minute deals from Daish’s Holidays: https://www.daishs.com/LMOPR Booking enquiries should go through 01202 638840 .
* On all holidays, there are FREE KIDS’ PLACES for all children up to the age of 6 (subject to sharing with 2 adults)
* For children aged 6 to 12, the first child goes FREE, and all other children pay 50% of the adult price (subject to sharing with 2 adults)