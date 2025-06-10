Daish's Holidays last minute deals

Please see below the latest last-minute deals from Daish’s Holidays: https://www.daishs.com/LMOPR Booking enquiries should go through 01202 638840. Prices correct as of 10/06/2025.

Save up to £90 at the Daish’s Blackpool Hotel

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £219pp

Date available: Monday 16th June 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options

Save up to £90 at the Devonshire Hotel, Torquay

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £234pp

Date available: Tuesday 17th June 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options

Save up to £90 at the Bournemouth Sands Hotel

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £239pp

Date available: Tuesday 17th June 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options

Save up to £90 at the Imperial Hotel, Eastbourne

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £284pp

Date available: Wednesday 18th June 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options

Save up to £90 at the Hotel Prince Regent, Weymouth

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £294pp

Date available: Thursday 19th June 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options

Save up to £90 at the Devonshire Hotel, Torquay

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £239pp

Date available: Saturday 21st June 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options

* On all holidays, there are FREE KIDS’ PLACES for all children up to the age of 6 (subject to sharing with 2 adults)

* For children aged 6 to 12, the first child goes FREE, and all other children pay 50% of the adult price (subject to sharing with 2 adults)

