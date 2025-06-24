Daish's Holidays last minute deals

Daish's Hotel

Fancy a staycation to make the most of the UK heatwave? Here are the latest last-minute deals from Daish’s Holidays:

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Save up to £80 at the Abbey Lawn Hotel, Torquay

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £269pp

Date available: Monday 30th June 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

Save up to £80 at the Hotel Prince Regent, Weymouth

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £314pp

Date available: Tuesday 1st July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes

Save up to £80 at the Russell Hotel, Weymouth

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £264pp

Date available: Wednesday 2nd July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes

Save up to £80 at the Daish’s Blackpool Hotel

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £264pp

Date available: Wednesday 2nd July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes

Save up to £80 at the Devonshire Hotel, Torquay

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £269pp

Date available: Thursday 3rd July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes

Save up to £80 at the Bournemouth Sands Hotel

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £269pp

Date available: Thursday 3rd July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes

Save up to £80 at the Imperial Hotel, Eastbourne

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £309pp

Date available: Friday 4th July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

Save up to £80 at the Esplanade Hotel, Scarborough

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £309pp

Date available: Saturday 5th July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

* On all holidays, there are FREE KIDS’ PLACES for all children up to the age of 6 (subject to sharing with 2 adults)

* For children aged 6 to 12, the first child goes FREE, and all other children pay 50% of the adult price (subject to sharing with 2 adults)