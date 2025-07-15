Daish's Holidays last minute deals

Daish's Hotel

Please see below the latest last-minute deals from Daish’s Holidays: https://www.daishs.com/LMOPR Booking enquiries should go through 01202 638840. Prices correct as of 15/07/2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Save up to £100 at the Esplanade Hotel, Scarborough

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £294pp

Date available: Monday 21st July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

Save up to £100 at the Russell Hotel, Weymouth

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £284pp

Date available: Tuesday 22nd July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

Save up to £100 at the Devonshire Hotel, Torquay

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £274pp

Date available: Wednesday 23rd July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

Save up to £100 at the Abbey Lawn Hotel, Torquay

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £284pp

Date available: Thursday 24th July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

Save up to £100 at the Imperial Hotel, Eastbourne

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £304pp

Date available: Thursday 24th July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

Save up to £100 at the Hotel Prince Regent, Weymouth

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £314pp

Date available: Friday 25th July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

Save up to £100 at the Daish’s Blackpool Hotel

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £269pp

Date available: Saturday 26th July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

Save up to £100 at the Bournemouth Sands Hotel

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £284pp

Date available: Sunday 27th July 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive

* On all holidays, there are FREE KIDS’ PLACES for all children up to the age of 6 (subject to sharing with 2 adults)

* For children aged 6 to 12, the first child goes FREE, and all other children pay 50% of the adult price (subject to sharing with 2 adults)