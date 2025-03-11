Daish's Holidays last minute deals in Cornwall, Lake District and Isle of Wight
With a fleet of luxury coaches, guests can choose to travel in comfort from pick-up points across the UK, stretching from west Yorkshire to Cornwall, or self-drive and make their own way to the hotel. Daish’s is committed to providing excellent customer service, comfortable accommodation, live entertainment every night, good food and above all great value.
Save up to £55 at the Imperial Hotel, Eastbourne
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £204pp
Date available: Tuesday 18th March 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £55 at the Esplanade Hotel, Scarborough
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £209pp
Date available: Wednesday 19th March 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £55 at the Daish’s Blackpool Hotel
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £174pp
Date available: Thursday 20th March 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £55 at the Bournemouth Sands Hotel
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £184pp
Date available: Friday 21st March 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £55 at the Abbey Lawn Hotel, Torquay
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £194pp
Date available: Saturday 22nd March 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
Save up to £55 at the Daish’s Hotel, Isle of Wight
Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £194pp
Date available: Sunday 23rd March 2025
Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options
For the latest last-minute deals from Daish’s Holidays visit https://www.daishs.com/LMOPR or booking enquiries should go through 01202 638840. Prices correct as of 11/03/2025.
* On all holidays, there are FREE KIDS’ PLACES for all children up to the age of 6 (subject to sharing with 2 adults)
* For children aged 6 to 12, the first child goes FREE, and all other children pay 50% of the adult price (subject to sharing with 2 adults)