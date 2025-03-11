Daish's Holidays last minute deals in Cornwall, Lake District and Isle of Wight

Daish's Hotel - Isle of Wight

Daish’s Holidays celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2024 and is a family-owned and operated business that has 12 hotels, located in 11 popular tourist destinations across England and Wales.

With a fleet of luxury coaches, guests can choose to travel in comfort from pick-up points across the UK, stretching from west Yorkshire to Cornwall, or self-drive and make their own way to the hotel. Daish’s is committed to providing excellent customer service, comfortable accommodation, live entertainment every night, good food and above all great value.

Save up to £55 at the Imperial Hotel, Eastbourne

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £204pp

Date available: Tuesday 18th March 2025

Choose between a selection of coach routes or self-drive options

Save up to £55 at the Esplanade Hotel, Scarborough

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £209pp

Date available: Wednesday 19th March 2025

Save up to £55 at the Daish’s Blackpool Hotel

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £174pp

Date available: Thursday 20th March 2025

Save up to £55 at the Bournemouth Sands Hotel

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £184pp

Date available: Friday 21st March 2025

Save up to £55 at the Abbey Lawn Hotel, Torquay

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £194pp

Date available: Saturday 22nd March 2025

Save up to £55 at the Daish’s Hotel, Isle of Wight

Price: Enjoy a 4-night half-board stay from £194pp

Date available: Sunday 23rd March 2025

For the latest last-minute deals from Daish’s Holidays visit https://www.daishs.com/LMOPR or booking enquiries should go through 01202 638840. Prices correct as of 11/03/2025.

* On all holidays, there are FREE KIDS’ PLACES for all children up to the age of 6 (subject to sharing with 2 adults)

* For children aged 6 to 12, the first child goes FREE, and all other children pay 50% of the adult price (subject to sharing with 2 adults)