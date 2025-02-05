Daish’s Holidays see record Christmas bookings for 2025
The group has confirmed that more than 290 bookings have been made, which will see nearly 600 holidaymakers arriving by coach or self-drive on 23rd December to one of the firm's 12 UK hotels. This unprecedented demand underscores the popularity of Daish’s Holidays and suggests a continued growing trend of more Britons opting for staycations during the festive season.
Paul Harper, commercial director at Daish’s Holidays, said: "Christmas is a special time of year for our guests, and we’re thrilled to see such an enthusiastic response to our 2025 Christmas holiday offering. We specialise in providing affordable UK coach and self-drive breaks to our collection of hotels and these are particularly popular with over-65s. This incredible surge in bookings reflects a broader shift towards staycations, as people seek hassle-free holiday experiences without the uncertainty and complications of travelling abroad.
“We pride ourselves on providing the traditional curated Christmas break, which offers a full schedule of activities tailored to the interests of our guests. From festive-themed activities and full-board dining to day tour excursions and evening entertainment, Daish’s Holidays ensures a memorable and enjoyable stay for all.”
Daish’s Holidays has been serving UK holidaymakers for more than 45 years, providing good quality holiday packages that blend value with comfort. For further information on Daish’s Holidays, please visit www.daishs.com or telephone 01202 638840.