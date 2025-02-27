Daniel Thwaites Spa Group unveils the ultimate 'Taste of Spring' spa day experience

Daniel Thwaites Spa Group

Daniel Thwaites Spa Group is excited to introduce its latest seasonal spa offering, the ‘Taste of Spring’ Spa Day, designed to leave guests feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to embrace the new season. Available for £115, this exclusive package can be enjoyed at any of the group's six boutique spa locations across the UK.

As part of the ‘Taste of Spring’ Spa Day, guests will enjoy three hours of relaxation in the pool and thermal spa facilities, allowing for complete rest and renewal. For most locations, the spa journey continues with the Signature TEMPLESPA Soul Soother Treatment, an aromatic body experience designed to relieve tired, overworked muscles. This treatment focuses on exfoliating and soothing the lower legs, followed by a cooling massage to leave them feeling instantly lighter. The treatment is then finished with a shoulders, neck, and scalp massage, releasing built-up tension for a truly revitalising experience.

Guests visiting the beautiful North Lakes Hotel & Spa in the Lake District will be treated to not one, but two treatments in place of the Soul Soother. Instead, they will be able to indulge in a 25-minute TEMPLESPA Scalp and Shoulder massage and a 25-minute Wave Touch massage bed experience, a self-guided treatment that promises to ease the tension of aches and pains all over the body.

To complement the spa experience, guests will enjoy a delicious afternoon tea in the hotel’s restaurant, the perfect way to round off a day of indulgence. Guests experiencing the ‘Taste of Spring’ Spa Day will take home a complimentary TEMPLESPA Joyful Feel Good Mist, worth £26, and bespoke tote bag and flip flops, so the pampering can continue long beyond the visit.

Taste of Spring Spa Package

Valid throughout March, April & May (£10 supplement Sat-Sun).

The Taste of Spring package will be available from £115 at:

· Aztec Hotel & Spa Bristol

· Cottons Hotel & Spa, Cheshire

· Kettering Park Hotel & Spa, Northamptonshire

· North Lakes Hotel and Spa, Lake District

· Solent Hotel & Spa, Hampshire

· Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds