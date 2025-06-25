Dartmouth: Here Are Eight Things You Can Only Find In Unique Southwest Gem

Dartmouth

From unique dining experiences to historic adventures, this Southwest gem is home to a series of experiences that simply can’t be replicated elsewhere

Perched on the edge of the River Dart in South Devon, the town of Dartmouth is a rare blend of maritime history, natural beauty and cultural vitality.

With its deep-water harbour, winding medieval streets and connection to the sea, Dartmouth isn’t just scenic - it’s memorable. And for those seeking something more than the well-trodden tourist path, this destination offers a series of experiences that simply can’t be replicated elsewhere.

Start on the station platform - though don’t expect a train. The Embankment Bistro, now a bustling riverside café, was originally constructed as a railway platform. The railway line, intended to cross the river, never arrived, leaving Dartmouth with the unique distinction of having a station platform from which no train has ever departed.

For a truly unique journey through time, the Dartmouth Steam Railway invites travellers to board vintage carriages for a scenic ride along the coast. The route weaves past wooded hills, sea cliffs and estuarine views - an atmospheric journey that captures the nostalgia of England’s golden age of rail.

In the heart of the town, engineering heritage takes centre stage at the Dartmouth Visitor Centre, home to the Newcomen Engine - the oldest preserved working steam engine in the world. This quietly remarkable invention laid the groundwork for the Industrial Revolution and remains a point of pride for the town’s historical identity.

Beyond its past, Dartmouth offers immersive ways to engage with the landscape. For those looking for more luxury experiences, explore the city on the Paddle Steamer Kingswear Castle - the UK’s only coal-fired paddle steamer, promising not only stunning views but also a rare sense of stillness, with herons overhead and the quiet lap of water as a tranquil soundtrack.

Few towns can boast of a commercial freediver, but Dartmouth can. In fact, James Kirkcaldy dives on a single breath to hand-pick scallops from the nearby bays and is the UK’s only commercial freediver. Sought after by Michelin-starred chefs, his unique, low-impact approach to fishing preserves the seabed and elevates the art of sustainable sourcing.

Danni Pinnington, Director, Visitor Marketing for Explore Dartmouth, says: “Our beautiful town is not just a coastal paradise, but it’s also full of surprises. Take, for example, the Lower Ferry: This is the only remaining example of a tug & float ferry service in the UK, and has been transporting vehicles and foot passengers between Dartmouth and Kingswear since the 1700s.

“It is still operated using a floating platform pushed along by a tug – the views are spectacular! Lots of locals use it as their regular commute because this is, quite frankly, the best way to start your day.”

No visit would be complete without Dartmouth Castle, a sentinel at the river mouth. Dating to 1388, its later gun tower is recognised as the first coastal artillery fort in Britain - built to protect against French raids and now offering breathtaking views of the estuary and sea beyond.

Finally, step inside Dartmouth Museum to discover an astonishing rarity: the Jesse Room ceiling. This intricately detailed Elizabethan plaster relief depicts the Tree of Jesse - a visual representation of Christ’s lineage - and is believed to be the only surviving example of its kind in plaster anywhere in the world.

And of course, this is a destination rich in opportunities.

For those looking for an opportunity to sample a huge range of Food & Drink options, Dartmouth offers everything from award-winning cream teas to cosy medieval pubs, bright harbourside restaurants, traditional maritime buildings turned into destination foodie spaces, fish & chips or a simple, delicious pastry.

If entertainment is more your thing, a vibrant calendar of Festivals and events – each with its own personality – are a great way to experience this beautiful town, with dates including the inspiring Dartmouth Shakespeare Week in July, the world-famous Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta (returning in August), and a new edition of the Dartmouth Food Festival in October – and so much more...

Danni concludes: “Dartmouth’s charm lies in what you won’t find elsewhere. The town is a rich convergence of history, water, culture and community. These are the things you can only find here - and that’s precisely why we know it’s worth the journey.”

To discover more, visit https://www.exploredartmouth.co.uk/