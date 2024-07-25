Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Delta Airlines plane was forced to “stop take-off” after one of its engines “exploded”.

The Delta Airlines Airbus plane, powered by the Pratt & Whitney engines, had to abort take-off at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France on Tuesday (23 July). The aircraft was due to fly to Detroit but stopped on the runway and awaited emergency responders.

According to FL360aero, the aircraft still remains grounded at the airport this morning (Thursday 25 July). The page posted on X, formerly Twitter: “A 2004 built Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 plane (N806NW) powered by the Pratt & Whitney PW4168A engines, had to stop the take-off act after it received a fire warning from its Number 1 engine at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (LFPG), France on 23 July. “The aircraft that was operating flight DL95 to Detroit (DTW), stopped on the Runway awaiting emergency responders. Aircraft remains grounded at Paris (CDG) as of now.”

Patrick Hubbard posted on X that the flight’s engine “exploded”. He posted on the social media platform: “Our 15-year-old stranded without us in Europe by The Outage, just had her @Delta flight’s engine explode on takeoff from Paris.

“Now they’re telling us Thursday, maybe, she’ll get home FIVE DAYS LATE? In a lifetime of travel I’ve never anything like this.” He added in a separate post that “everyone is OK and that's what matters”.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 7:20 am from Paris CDG for a 8-hour flight to Detroit. Air Live reports that the incident could have been caused by “a possible bird strike”.

Fire trucks rushed to the plane as the left hand engine caught fire during the incident. The flight was then cancelled.