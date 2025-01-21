Demand for unique staycations in hidden corners of UK to soar in 2025

User (UGC) Submitted

A new poll of 2,000 people across the UK has revealed that nearly half of Brits say they’re definitely intending to go on a staycation in the coming 12 months, with a further 40% saying they’re seriously considering one. A quarter of these respondents said they’d be taking their dog with them.

Over three quarters polled admitting to going on a UK staycation at least once or more in the in the last two years.

Shedding light on what type of break holidaymakers are seeking for the year ahead, new research from holidaycottages.co.uk has suggested that 73% are excited to explore more unique staycation ideas in the UK. Of these, 81% of 25–34-year-olds are most likely to try something different, and staycay inspiration for this age group was mainly taken from Instagram (36%) and TikTok (30%).

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces appears to have played a role in inspiring holidaymakers to try something different when booking a staycation, with nearly a third of respondents agreeing that the popular Channel 4 show had inspired them to try something new and unique.

In fact, 58% of respondents who said they’re planning a staycation in the next year saying they’re seeking out a more unusual UK getaway. Over a quarter of those definitely taking a UK staycation in the coming year said they wanted to find somewhere special where they could return to time and time again or create truly memorable experiences.

Looking at accommodation preference, while 46% said they’d most like to stay in a hotel or bed and breakfast, over a third agreed they would opt for a holiday cottage, and a quarter said they’d like to stay in a log cabin.

When asked specifically about the type of unique property that the nation would most like to stay in, a log cabin ranked number one for a third of people in the top 10 list of dream accommodation, followed by a beach hut/house and castle (both 25%).

Top ten list of unique properties that the UK would most like to stay in:

1. Log cabin (33%)

2. Beach hut/house (25%)

3. Castle (25%)

4. Lighthouse (18%)

5. Manor house (17%)

6. Treehouse (16%)

7. Boat (14%)

8. Glamping pod or dome (14%)

9. Farm (12%)

10. Barn conversion on a working farm (11%)

Looking at what appealed most about staying in a more unique holiday home, 43% said they liked the idea of exploring something different. 42% said they liked to stay somewhere that felt special, and 37% loved the thought of staying somewhere they could re-connect with both their selves and nature. A further one in seven said they would prefer to stay somewhere where they can enjoy a digital detox.

Despite the data showing that some of the UK’s most popular hot spots such as Cornwall (47%), Devon (32%) and North Yorkshire (26%) remain in high demand for the coming year, just under a third said they would prefer to discover hidden corners of the UK, with nearly half of these saying they wanted to find unique experiences, 71% wanting to explore new places, and 48% seeking a peaceful retreat.

For those looking for a quieter stay, one in fourteen said they were looking to book a stay in destinations such as Gloucestershire, Derbyshire and Kent – presenting opportunities for tourism boards to support local businesses in drumming up further awareness about some of the UK’s more hidden corners in the year ahead.

When asked where in the UK people had been on staycation in the past, only a fifth of respondents said they’d stayed in the Heart of England (such as the Peak District and Oxfordshire), and 19% said they had been to the East of England (for example Norfolk and Suffolk). This compared with 35% saying they’d been to North England (areas like the Lake District, Yorkshire and Northumberland), 34% travelling to South West England (including Cornwall, Devon and Dorset), followed by Wales (25%), Scotland (24%) and the South Coast (22%).

Joby Mussell, Chief Commercial Officer at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “It’s great to see that so many people are looking to book a staycation in the coming year – and very positive to hear that many are set to become more adventurous with the type of staycation they go for thanks to watching programmes such as George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces or getting inspiration from social media.

“The UK is a fantastic place for a break, and we’re delighted that some holidaymakers are keen to explore more hidden corners of the country, whether that’s going out for food, walking, visiting local attractions or participating in an outdoor pursuit.

“The research tells us that people are planning their stay in the UK for a whole raft of reasons – some want to eliminate the hassle of travelling long distances, some are seeking a more cost-effective stay and some simply want to explore more of the UK. Whatever the reason, now’s a great opportunity for the tourism sector to work together to offer a range of more unique experiences for those choosing the UK over other destinations.”