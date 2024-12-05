Details emerge of Ibiza’s ultimate New Year’s Eve bash at Pacha

As Brits prepare to ring in 2025, all eyes are on Ibiza, the beloved party capital of the Mediterranean, for the hottest New Year’s Eve celebration on the island.

World-renowned DJ, Marco Carola, is set to headline an electrifying lineup at Pacha Ibiza, bringing his signature Music On party which blends techno and house in what promises to be an unforgettable night. Joining him are Franky Rizardo, Davide Squillace, and rising star Yugo Sanchez, ensuring a dancefloor experience worthy of the countdown to midnight.

Taking place on Tuesday, 31 December 2024, this highly anticipated bash marks the culmination of an extraordinary year for Pacha Ibiza, a venue that continues to be synonymous with world-class music and unmissable events. Marco Carola, famed for his marathon DJ sets, will dominate the decks, delivering pulsating beats that will keep the crowd moving into the early hours of the new year. Complementing Carola’s energy, Franky Rizardo’s melodic rhythms, Davide Squillace’s globally acclaimed dynamism, and Yugo Sanchez’s fresh talent promise a sonic feast for partygoers.

A Season to Remember

Pacha Ibiza’s 2024 season has been nothing short of monumental. With Music On Fridays spearheading the summer’s nightlife, the club welcomed top-tier talent, including Seth Troxler, GORDO, Chris Stussy, and The Martinez Brothers. Week after week, the iconic venue proved why it remains at the heart of the island’s legendary party scene.

Throughout the year, Pacha Ibiza showcased a dazzling array of global stars, including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun, and many more. Limited-run events also featured headliners such as Anitta, Tyga, Peggy Gou, and Sven Väth, cementing the club’s reputation for hosting the crème de la crème of the music world.

Flower Power’s Rebirth

Not content with merely maintaining its legacy, Pacha Ibiza reimagined its legendary Flower Power party for 2024. This iconic event, a staple of the Ibiza experience, embraced a new era while staying true to its free-spirited roots. Visitors were transported through four imaginative chapters; Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia, and Future of Freedom, all offering a nostalgic yet innovative homage to the island’s ethos.

With resident DJ Bora Uzer and a star-studded roster of 74 guest artists, including legends like Grace Jones, Boy George, and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power became the highlight of Saturday nights throughout its 21-week run.

The Ultimate Countdown

The countdown is on, will you be there to experience the magic? Secure your chance now: https://pacha.com/event/31122024-music-nye