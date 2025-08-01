Amidst growing health concerns over a common chemical used in household insect repellents, the UK has reported its first-ever cases of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus - a mosquito-borne disease previously unseen in Britain, as a result of climate change.

As Brits look ahead to summer getaways, experts are urging families to protect themselves from mosquito bites, but not at the cost of their own health. Raising the alarm on insect repellents containing one dangerous chemical, DEET, experts are encouraging natural alternatives with the same efficacy. Commonly used in off-the-shelf mosquito repellents, DEET has been shown to cause a range of serious side effects, including seizures, allergic reactions and skin irritations - especially when used frequently or at high concentrations.

The need for protection has never been clearer - but experts urge the public to make informed choices. For those looking for safe and natural alternatives, PMD products may be the answer. Using PMD, a natural compound derived from Java Citronella oil, products provide proven protection against mosquitoes, ticks and other biting insects, without the toxic side effects of chemical repellents.

Founder of one brand that uses an all-natural PMD formula, THEYE, adds: “DEET products have been linked to adverse effects. The rise in mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus makes protection more important than ever - but we must make smart choices about how we protect ourselves.

THEYE expert advises avoiding DEET-based insect repellent this summer

“Some neurological problems have been reported in children following DEET use, and the chemical is considered particularly harmful for young children and pregnant women.⁽¹⁾ In addition to human health risks, DEET has also been shown to harm wildlife, including fish and birds.⁽²⁾ What’s more, PMD insect repellent is biodegradable, and is derived from renewable plant sources, making it a really sustainable choice for insect protection.

“PMD has been thoroughly tested by institutions like the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, proving that it’s not only effective, but it’s safe for children from six months old and for pregnant women too. It’s gentle on the skin and environmentally friendly. Crucially, it can be reapplied safely throughout the day, offering consistent protection - especially important now that the West Nile virus has been found on home soil.”

