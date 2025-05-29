Discover Gerald Durrell’s Corfu from Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort

Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort bedroom

In 2025, guests can mark 100 years since Gerald Durrell’s birth by exploring locations from his beloved books and the popular TV series, with Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort as the perfect base

Gerald Durrell was born in India in 1925, but soon turned his attention to Corfu after his family relocated there in 1935 to join his oldest brother, Lawrence, who had arrived a few months earlier. Gerald’s love for the nature and animals on the sunny Greek island is captured in his famous books, particularly My Family and Other Animals, and how this has inspired generations of travellers to explore the destination. Now, 100 years after his birth, Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort is the ideal place to celebrate Gerald’s legacy thanks to its proximity to the key spots from the Durrell’s Corfu.

Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort is the newest adults-only hotel to be added to the Ella Resorts portfolio having opened in May 2025. Located beside a striking cliffside backdrop with captivating sea views, the property offers a redefined holiday experience with a choice between 349 rooms, suites, and villas with private pools that invite hours of relaxation after a day of exploring the island.

The hotel is perfectly situated near some of the Durrell’s favourite spots in Corfu. The dynamic heart of the island, Unesco-listed Corfu Town, features lovingly in Gerald’s books and is less than a 30-minute drive from Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort. Here, visitors can spend the day winding through bustling streets past historic architecture and welcoming market stalls towards the famous Liston promenade and Spianada Square. Close by lies the Boschetto Durrell, a charming garden where bronze busts of Gerald and Lawrence Durrell can be admired alongside views of the Old Fortress and the sea.

Alkyna main restaurant

Mon Repos Palace – just a short drive from Corfu Town – is an elegant summer estate and the former residence of the British commissioner. Gerald and Lawrence would often visit the property to write and explore the grounds. Now, visitors can savour the serenity of the lush gardens and enjoy a glimpse into the past of the storied estate. A couple of miles south is Perama, a small village perched on a hillside and home to the Strawberry Pink Villa (which got its name from Gerald’s books), where the family lived when they first got to the island. Now a private property, the villa isn’t accessible to the public, but visitors can explore the local landscape and beaches while looking out for wildlife as Gerald so enjoyed.

Guests of Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort keen to visit the filming locations of The Durrells are also in luck. A short ten-minute drive from the hotel are the inland villages of Kouramades and Sinarades, where narrow streets give way to traditional Corfiot architecture and colourful houses draped with vibrant flowers. For the most part still untouched by tourism, these communities invite authentic exploration before a refreshing drink at a local taverna. Slightly further afield but equally worth a visit are Gastouri (on the east part of the island) and Paramonas (on the west coast), where the cast of The Durrells enjoyed filming under the sun.

While there are countless spots around Corfu that evoke the charm and adventure of Gerald Durrell’s time on the island, guests of Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort can honour his legacy simply by immersing themselves in the island’s natural beauty. From lush hills to azure waters, it’s not hard to see why the naturalist fell in love with Corfu all those years ago.

Guests of Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort can become immersed in the slow way of life through the traditional experiences on offer at the hotel. During a fishing experience, guests can take to the turquoise waters of the Ionian Sea and learn the art of fishing onboard a Greek boat while also learning to cook the fresh catch. Sticking with Greek tradition and the timelessness that was so often mentioned by Gerald, visitors can discover the world of soap-making while exploring the Patounis Svonnerie – a family-run soap making business, which is a testament to local tradition. Those who prefer olive oil over soap can experience sun-kissed olive groves, traditional mills and sample the unique tasting notes and food pairings. Alkyna Lifestyle Beach Resort is the perfect base from which to connect with Gerald’s life and work on the island.

