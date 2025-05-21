Discover Ifuru Island Maldives’ action-packed water sports line-up

As part of Ifuru Island’s commitment to creating unforgettable moments, the resort offers an array of exciting water sports and excursions for guests to enjoy. From skimming the turquoise waves on a jet ski and discovering the vibrant underwater world while snorkelling and scuba diving, to experiencing the thrill of sea bobbing, waterskiing, and tubing, there is no shortage of aquatic activities to try. Designed for both the seasoned thrill-seeker and the adventurous first timer, these curated water sports bring a fun side to a holiday in paradise.

Water Sports

Ifuru Island Maldives offers an impressive range of water sports for guests to try during their stay. Those looking for a thrilling experience can explore the waterways with exhilarating freedom on jet skis and sea bobs, and can try out wakeboarding, knee boarding and water skiing. Families and groups can enjoy fun aquatic experiences such as banana rides and tubing, and there is even the option to indulge in a private speedboat hire for an exclusive adventure at sea. Surfing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding are also on offer, so there truly are endless opportunities for ocean fun. Most of the activities are available to book at an additional cost, but guests can enjoy complimentary use of the stand-up paddleboards and kayaks as part of the Exclusively Yours premium all-inclusive offering.

Scuba Diving

Seabob at Ifuru Island Maldives

At Ifuru Island Maldives, guests have the chance to immerse themselves in the underwater world with an array of PADI courses. Guests can take advantage of complimentary orientation dives in the lagoon and Nitrox enriched air with the Exclusively Yours offering, or otherwise choose from the array of courses on offer at an additional cost. For beginners, there is the Bubblemaker introductory course for young children, the Discover Scuba Diving for a taste of the ocean, and the Scuba Diver course which equips individuals with essential diving skills. More advanced divers can choose from an array of additional courses, including open water diving, Nitrox courses, night diving and freediving. What better way to discover the incredible biodiversity of the Indian Ocean.

Excursions

For incredible aquatic experiences beyond the resort itself, Ifuru Island Maldives can organise a range of excursions for guests. There is an array of snorkelling activities on offer, from exploring the house reef and searching for manta rays, to castaway adventures and night snorkelling. Guests can also book a sunset cruise for a romantic voyage under the warm Maldivian night sky, or a dolphin cruise for an exciting journey spotting the playful dolphins. For those interested in discovering more about the local culture, the local island experience allows guests to discover the vibrant local communities, and traditional handline fishing connects participants with age-old fishing practices.

Ifuru Island Maldives offers a gateway for guests to explore the breathtaking biodiversity and turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, with activities to suit all ages and interests.