Discover the stunning canyons and medieval city locations of Mission Impossible

With Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning set to hit UK cinemas in May 2025, TUI and Marella Cruises have highlighted some of the filming locations to explore ahead of the franchise’s latest instalment.

Shot in the stunning Mediterranean landscapes of Malta and the lush green canyons of South Africa, fans can visit breathtaking spots featured in the film. Experience the thrill of Tom Cruise’s paragliding scene at Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga or uncover Malta’s hidden gem, Fort Ricasoli, where the country’s ancient bastioned forts provided a dramatic backdrop for the movie.

Experience the breath-taking views of South Africa’s canyons

Explore Blyde River Canyon, the world’s third-largest, renowned for its lush subtropical greenery in Mpumalanga, South Africa. Tom Cruise was spotted paragliding and practicing bi-planning here in preparation for the film’s release.

TUI offers a fourteen-night holiday in Johannesburg, South Africa with Highlights of South Africa staying in Kloppenheim Country Estate in a double room on a bed and breakfast basis from £2862pp with TUI Tours which provides this unique experience. Departing from London Heathrow on 31st July 2025, the tour includes transfers, guided experiences, along with 20kg hold luggage per adult.

Discover the ancient city of Valletta in Malta

Hop off a Marella cruise to explore the walled capital city of Valletta, known for its beautiful medieval architecture and well-preserved buildings of Fort St Elmo. The capital was used throughout the filming for scenic backdrops and Tom Cruise performed some of his daring stunts throughout the city.

Marella Cruises offers a seven-night Sail Three Seas round trip from Dubrovnik, Croatia on Marella Explorer 2 from £1429 per person. Price based on 2 adults sharing a Deck 8/9 inside cabin on an All Inclusive basis. Calling at Dubrovnik, Croatia, Valletta, Malta, Catania, Sicily, Argostoli, Kefalonia, Corfu Town, Corfu, Kotor, Montenegro and Dubrovnik, Croatia. Includes easyJet flights from Bristol to Dubrovnik, Croatia on 15 May 2025, luggage per person, transfers, tips, and service charges.

Visit the hidden gem of Fort Risacoli

Check out the bastioned fort in Kalkara, Malta called Fort Risacoli. Built in 1670, this ancient fort was originally built during the Ottoman era and is now known as a stunning look out to the Mediterranean sea. Fort Risacoli was used to capture pivotal scenic points throughout the new Cruise film.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to St Julian's, Malta staying at the 5T The Westin Dragonara Resort on a bed and breakfast basis from £1221 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Deluxe Twin Room with Garden View and Balcony with flights departing from Bournemouth on 11th July 2025 with 20kg hold luggage per person and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.