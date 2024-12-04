Travel experts reveal why group travel is the trend to look out for in 2025

With demand for ‘group travel’ up +20% in the last week alone, it is clear to see more travellers are looking towards organised group travel for 2025, seeking the perfect blend of independence and camaraderie.

Whether you're eager to visit a dream destination but lack a travel companion, or simply want to meet like-minded explorers, organised group travel is proving to be the ideal solution. If you are thinking about adding a group travel adventure to your Bucket List in 2025, Keith Crockford, founder of The Bucket List Company has shared why they believe group travel is a growing travel trend and why you should consider it for your next trip;

The Benefits of Organised Group Travel

1. Explore Solo, Without Being Alone

For those who dream of traveling but can’t find a willing partner, organised group travel bridges the gap. You get to embark on your personal journey while surrounded by fellow adventurers with similar interests.

One thing is guaranteed when joining an adventurous trip or expedition – you are going to meet new friends that will stay with you for a long time. Our adventure travel trips build a thriving community of people sharing their journeys exploring the world and ticking off their travel bucket lists.

2. Hassle-Free Planning

From accommodations to activities, organised trips take care of all the details, so you can focus on enjoying the experience. Plus, professional guides and co-ordinators ensure everything runs smoothly.

At The Bucket List Company, we are passionate about helping those with curious minds and itchy feet to experience the awe of the natural world, taking the stress out of organising adventure travel and ensuring you make real connections with the landscape, culture and people in your chosen destination.

3. Safe and Secure

Traveling alone can sometimes feel daunting, especially in unfamiliar locations. Group travel offers the comfort of safety in numbers, along with the reassurance of experienced guides. Our leaders are great at making sure everyone integrates into the group and feels part of the team. Don’t worry though, there is still plenty of time for you to explore on your own if you wish.

Discover Hidden Gems

Organised tours often include unique experiences and local insights that solo travellers might miss, giving you a richer, more immersive adventure. Whether it be trekking the Annapurna circuit, walking the Great Wall of China or scuba diving in Gozo, we take your bucket list trips and turn them into adventures you will never forget.

Meet New & Exciting People

Travel groups often form close friendships on every trip, and Bucketlisters share their wanderlust and stories of their bucket list challenges long after the flight home.

People come in all shapes and sizes, different backgrounds, different professions and different cultures. But our travellers all have the same things in common – a sense of adventure, and most importantly, a sense of humour! Our travellers have ranged from 18 years of age to 60+ years of age, but everyone gets on.

Keith Crockford, CEO of The Bucket List Company said: “Group travel is about more than just solo adventurers—it’s also a fantastic way for friends, family, and partners to travel together, while still meeting new people along the way. Whether you're travelling with loved ones or joining a group of like-minded explorers, these trips create opportunities to form lasting connections, share unforgettable experiences, and discover new destinations in a way that’s both enriching and effortless. As demand for these experiences continues to rise, we’re excited to help travellers connect with new friends and explore the world in ways that they might not have imagined before."

