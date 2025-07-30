Disney Halloween Festival returns to Disneyland Paris

From 1st October to 2nd November 2025, Disney Halloween Festival will once again cast its spell over Disneyland Paris, offering guests a spine-tingling blend of thrills, laughs and surprises.

Mischievous encounters, fiendishly delightful shows and thrill attractions will add a seasonal twist to the guest experience, further enhanced by spellbinding decorations, dreadfully delicious food, and souvenirs so nice that children and grown-ups alike will shiver with delight. All of this will be available in the parks, Disney Hotels, and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris.

WHEN DISNEY CHARACTERS TAKE THE STAGE FOR HALLOWEEN…

From the moment they step into Disneyland Park, guests will be greeted by grinning pumpkins and adorable little ghosts in a spellbinding atmosphere. In this horribly hilarious atmosphere, pranksters of all ages can expect to meet some of the most iconic Disney Villains - from

Cruella de Vil Maleficent to Jafar and the Queen of Hearts - and many more! Over in Frontierland, Jack Skellington and Sally from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will also greet guests, as will Miguel, the beloved hero of the Pixar Animation Studios movie: Coco.

Throughout Disney Halloween Festival, Mickey’s Halloween Celebration cavalcade will showcase the Mischief Makers - Goofy, Chip ‘n’ Dale and their friends - all set to lively music. Kicking off with Daisy Duck, the cavalcade will also feature other classic characters such as Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar, who will appear in a world full of pumpkins, colourful foliage, lanterns and hay bales. New this year: José Carioca and Panchito from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Three Caballeros will join Donald Duck on his float. The centrepiece of the cavalcade will be Mickey’s Illusion Manor float that treads the ambiguous line between illusion and reality, with Mickey’s sudden and magical changes of attire - and where Chip ‘n’ Dale will appear in their brand-new Halloween outfits.

YOUNG AND OLD, GET READY TO TREMBLE WITH EXCITEMENT!

For guests seeking intense thrills, Disneyland Paris is the perfect destination, offering 53 attractions for youngsters and adults! The bravest guests will dare to step inside the legendary Phantom Manor for an intriguing adventure, enveloped throughout in a mysterious atmosphere. Glow-in-the-dark ghosts will feast and waltz in the large dining room, impervious to curious bystanders. The most intrepid of guests will test their mettle in The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ in Walt Disney Studios Park, walking straight into tormented stories of spirits, and plummeting from a 13-storey building - as they’re propelled into the fourth dimension!

WICKED FLAVOURS AND ENCHANTING SURPRISES TO SAVOUR EVERY BITE

To take the immersion even further, the spirit of Halloween will also haunt the destination’s menus and stores. Hungry souls can enjoy delectably fang-tastic new dishes inspired by the Mischief Makers, Disney Villains and Mysterious Hosts.

The unmissable Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Stitch plush toys will be donning their sorcerer costumes this year, while Mike from the Pixar Animation Studios film Monsters, Inc., dressed as an adorable pumpkin, joins the collection of magnetic mini plush toys made to perch on your shoulder. As for home décor, a new table runner will feature the Disney characters in their Halloween best – perfect for monstrously delightful snack times! Head to Boardwalk Candy Palace to discover a selection of spellbinding pastries created especially for the season.

A WHOLE DAY TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN IN STYLE

On 31st October 2025, Disneyland Park will prolong the ghoulish glee of guests specially disguised for the occasion, with opening hours extended. Witches, pirates, you name it… Guests of all ages can display unlimited creativity to compete with the outfits of the most iconic Disney Villains – and blend into the scenery! Disney characters specially out for the day will also add to the surprise as guests enjoy a fun-filled celebration bursting with energy and emotion.

For further information about Disneyland Paris and the Disney Halloween Festival, visit www.disneylandparis.com or call 03448 008 898.