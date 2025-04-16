Divorce expert warns couples who get married abroad could face lengthy delays if they split

James Brien warns losing paperwork can delay divorce proceedings.

Couples who get divorced after tying the knot on a sandy beach in a far-flung location could face ‘difficult delays’ if important paperwork has been mislaid.

Destination weddings can be exciting and romantic and there are savings to be made by going overseas. With the average cost of a wedding in the UK was £23,250 in 2024, a 34% jump from 2021, many couples are looking further afield for their nuptials.

But a divorce expert has issued a warning over the complications that can arise for couples who have got wed abroad, should they decide to separate.

James Brien, Founder of Easy Online Divorce said: “Whether it’s the sunshine or a better deal that makes a couple decide to go overseas for their wedding, it’s an exciting and romantic experience.

“Like all relationships, things can go wrong and you might decide to separate. No matter where you get married, to start divorce proceedings in the UK, you need your marriage certificate.

“Things happen and marriage certificates can get lost, or a partner might withhold it if things have taken a bitter turn.

“In the UK, it can take four weeks to get a new certificate. But if you need a copy sent over from the authorities in another country, this can cause a difficult delay to proceedings.”

Popular locations for Brit weddings abroad include Cyprus, Italy, France, the Caribbean and of course, Las Vegas.

While the stereotype of a ‘drunk Vegas wedding’ is largely false - most chapels and the marriage licence bureau turn intoxicated couples away - marriage licences can be obtained in less than 24 hours making spontaneous weddings possible.

“If you want to get divorced and cannot locate your marriage certificate, you need to contact the registrar’s office in the country where you were married to obtain a copy,” Mr Brien added.

“Each country has procedures for issuing a replacement certificate. If you encounter difficulties, the British Embassy in that country might offer assistance.

“A good start is to simply search for ‘marriage certificate copy’ and the country where you got married. Some agencies cover the entire country and others are county-specific, such as Clark County, which covers Las Vegas, the wedding capital of the world.”

Having a new certificate sent from overseas can incur costs, too. For example, a Spanish replacement costs 55 euros (approx £45). International postage might bring additional costs, too.

If your marriage certificate is in another language, you will have to get this translated into English. Costs for this service vary from £30 up to £95.

Mr Brien added: “The court is very strict on translations and requires an English translation with a letter certified by the translator.

“Most translation companies provide certification at the company level, so ensure you get a letter from the individual translator. Submitting a company-certified translation will result in the court rejecting your divorce application.

“While no one likes to think about divorce when getting married, it’s worth being cautious to keep your marriage certificate somewhere safe to save yourself the extra costs and unnecessary delays to proceedings.”