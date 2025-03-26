Don’t pack away your skis yet! This year’s best high-altitude resorts for late-season snow and Easter family fun

Have family fun on the slopes this Easter

Top-tier skiing and exciting Easter celebrations on the slopes for the whole family

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As spring approaches and the ski season nears its end, Easter presents a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the slopes before the snow begins to melt. With longer daylight hours, milder temperatures, and quieter resorts compared to the peak winter months, it's an ideal time for a ski holiday. Families, in particular, can take advantage of a variety of special Easter events and activities, making this an unforgettable time to hit the mountains.

However, not all resorts can guarantee great conditions this late in the season. High-altitude destinations remain the best bet for reliable snow cover, ensuring an exceptional experience for skiers and snowboarders alike. These resorts not only promise top-tier skiing, but also exciting Easter celebrations tailored for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the top choices for Easter skiing is Val d’Isère, France, where a vast ski area and elevations reaching over 3,400 metres mean excellent snow conditions well into spring. The resort offers a mix of challenging terrain and beginner-friendly slopes, all with breathtaking Alpine views. Families can also enjoy special Easter festivities, including themed events and on-mountain entertainment for children.

Zermatt, Switzerland is another fantastic option, boasting one of the highest ski areas in Europe. The resort’s glacier skiing, with pistes extending beyond 3,800 metres, ensures reliable snow cover long after lower-altitude resorts have started to close. Zermatt is particularly appealing for families, with its annual Easter egg hunt featuring the resort mascot, Wolli, as well as workshops where children can craft their own chocolate Easter bunnies. The charming car-free village and iconic views of the Matterhorn make for a truly memorable ski holiday atmosphere.

Just across the border in Italy, Cervinia provides an equally strong option. Sharing its ski area with Zermatt, this resort offers sun-drenched slopes and access to over 360 km of interconnected runs. Due to its high altitude, visitors can expect consistent snow conditions throughout April, making it a great pick for late-season skiing.

In France, Tignes is another top contender for those seeking snow-sure conditions. Connected to Val d’Isère, this resort sits at a base altitude of 2,100 metres, with its Grande Motte glacier ensuring skiing is possible for nearly the entire year. The variety of terrain and modern lift system make it a favourite among both beginners and advanced skiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking for a mix of ski and luxury, Courchevel — part of the expansive Three Valleys skiarea — is a standout destination. With access to 600 km of slopes, high-altitude skiing, and world-class restaurants, it offers both top-tier snow conditions and an upscale experience. The resort is set to remain open until late April, providing ample time to enjoy its renowned slopes and après-skiscene.

Other fantastic family-friendly Easter ski destinations include Flaine, France, known for its guaranteed snow, gentle slopes, and festive atmosphere. Families can participate in the resort’s special Easter egg hunts and "Happy Closing" celebration, featuring live music and entertainment during the final week of the season.

Meanwhile, Val Thorens, France, the highest ski resort in Europe, offers an exciting Easter egg hunt on the slopes, Easter craft workshops, and competitions with special themed prizes.

For a blend of traditional charm and festive celebrations, Saas Fee, Switzerland, provides an interactive Easter Nest Hunt, where children follow a trail to find hidden chocolate nests, as well as a special Easter Mass held in the stunning Panorama Place ski area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kitzbühel, Austria, famous for its picturesque village and family-friendly skiing, brings Easter to life with a traditional Easter market, a festive Easter Parade featuring Austrian folk music, and hands-on arts and crafts workshops where children can decorate Easter eggs.

Nick Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Maison Sport, commented: “Easter is always an excellent time to enjoy some end-of-season snow, and with the holiday falling slightly later this year, the opportunities are even better. High-altitude destinations like Val d’Isère, Zermatt, and Tignes ensure skiers can still enjoy top-quality conditions well into spring. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly getaway or a more adventurous ski experience, these resorts offer the perfect balance of great snow, fun festivities, and a relaxed atmosphere.”

Whether seeking thrilling slopes, stunning mountain views, or a festive holiday experience, these destinations promise an unforgettable spring ski trip for the whole family!

For more information, visit maisonsport.com