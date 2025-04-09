Drew Barrymore to launch £1bn cruise liner in star-studded Miami ceremony

Among its many features, the ship offers 19 dining venues, including the only Eataly restaurant at sea, and 18 bars and lounges, with brand new concepts such as the All-Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club.

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore will officially name MSC Cruises’ brand-new flagship MSC World America tonight in a glittering ceremony at PortMiami — joined by actor Orlando Bloom.

The event marks the launch of MSC’s highly anticipated next-generation ship, and comes just days after the cruise line unveiled its new state-of-the-art Miami terminal, now the most advanced cruise port in the world.

Barrymore, who co-stars with Bloom in MSC’s “Let’s Holiday” campaign, will serve as Godmother of the ship and take part in the traditional ribbon-cutting to break a bottle across the bow — a maritime tradition to wish the vessel good fortune.

“It’s such an honour to be MSC World America’s Godmother,” Barrymore said. “I’ve had a lifelong passion for travel, which has always fuelled my soul and left me with the most awesome memories. Millions of people will create their own memories aboard this beautiful ship, and I know they’ll have a blast.”

MSC World America will also become the first in the fleet to receive the Platinum Pearl Award from Bureau Veritas — recognising 20 years of health, safety and environmental protection efforts by MSC Cruises.

The red carpet-style ceremony will include live entertainment, a gala dinner, and a drone and fireworks finale over the Miami skyline. Guests will also get a first look at the new ship’s range of venues and experiences, designed to reflect both MSC’s European roots and growing North American appeal.

The 22-deck megaship is the second in MSC’s World Class prototype and is the first in the fleet to feature seven “districts” — dedicated zones offering guests different atmospheres, facilities, and activities to personalise their holiday experience.

Among its features are 19 dining venues, including the only Eataly restaurant at sea, and 18 bars and lounges, with brand new concepts such as the All-Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club. Families will be able to enjoy The Harbour, an outdoor area with a ropes course, over-water swing ride, water park, playground, relaxation zones and complimentary grab-and-go dining.

The outdoor World Promenade includes shopping, dining and one of the longest dry slides at sea, while the three-level World Galleria is filled with activity and lined with bars, shops and restaurants. The ship also houses the largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean — a private luxury space featuring upgraded suites, butler service, and its own exclusive restaurant, bar and pool area.

Following the naming ceremony, guests will sail on a two-night celebratory cruise to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island in The Bahamas. While there, MSC Foundation will open its new Marine Conservation Centre, a hub for scientists and students involved in the Super Coral Reefs Program. Guests can learn more about the foundation’s work and enjoy the island’s signature lighthouse show and beach party.

The ship officially begins its maiden season on 12 April 2025, sailing alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean routes from Miami, with stops in Puerto Plata, San Juan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Isla de Roatan, and Ocean Cay.

Story: Belters News