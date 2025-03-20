'Dual-threat' for air passengers with easyJet pilots and baggage handlers set to strike

Airport passenger waiting for flight details

easyJet pilots have confirmed plans to strike for the second time in 2025, on Monday March 24. The strikes are backed by powerful European unions ANPAC (National Association of Professional Civil Aviation) FILT (Italian Federation of Transport Workers) and CGIL (Italian General Confederation of Labour).

It’s expected that the low-cost carrier’s pilots will begin their strikes at midnight (Central European Time) on the 24th, with the walkout lasting 24 hours.

An air passenger rights expert is warning that the industrial action could create a ‘dual-threat’ to travellers flying on the day, potentially leading to significant disruption in Europe’s skies. There is a silver lining for easyJet passengers affected by the strikes - who could be due up to £520 in compensation for the inconvenience caused.

This is due to the easyJet pilots strikes being compounded by staff at one of Italy’s largest airport handler associations, Assohandlers also striking on the same day.

EasyJet Airbus aircraft

Assohandlers represents baggage handlers and ground staff at major airports including Milan Malpensa, Rome Fiumicino, Naples, Catania and Venice.

Assohandlers’ supports companies like Airport Handling, which works with popular airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air.

Anton Radchenko, CEO at AirAdvisor explains: “These strikes present a dual-threat to air passengers’ plans. Pilot walkouts are particularly damaging and regularly lead to flights being cancelled. And on this occasion, the pilots’ industrial action falling on the same day as handler strikes in Italy. could lead to large-scale disruption.

“easyJet is in a particularly troublesome position, with not only its pilots striking, but also staff at one of its key handling partners in Italy set to walkout.

“When pilots strikes, carriers may draft in standby or management pilots that belong to unions that aren’t striking, however this is a complicated process that alone doesn’t prevent certain services from being cancelled.

“There is legislation in place to compensate air passengers affected by airline strikes - and in the case of the easyJet industrial action, the airline will owe you compensation if your flight is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled. Depending on the distance of your intended journey, you could be due up to £520 in compensation.

AirAdvisor has supported 400,000 air passengers worldwide with compensation claims against airlines relating to disrupted journeys, lost and damaged baggage, as well as cases of denied boarding.

Anton continues: “easyJet are obliged to pay up for flights cancelled as a result of their own staff striking as the courts consider the inconvenience to be within the airlines’ control - or in other words, avoidable.

“If you’re due to travel anywhere with easyJet or on any airline’s flight to Italy on the 24th, make sure you have your airline’s app on your phone and sign up to email and SMS alerts. Keep an eye on your carrier’s website and social media channels too.

“Use a compensation calculator to figure out what you might be owed if your flight is delayed or cancelled.”

