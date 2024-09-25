Dublin, Newcastle or Liverpool: Hens give verdict on best night out
Of the hundreds of women who have celebrated across the British Isles, the majority ranked the North East party capital as the most welcoming destination, a new study has shown.
But it’s not all good news for Newcastle – as hens surveyed by the UK’s leading stag and hen organiser, Last Night of Freedom, have given the title of ‘most handsome’ to a rival party city.
The fellas in Dublin took that accolade, with more than a third of 300 hens saying they were the hottest around.
The Irish capital also came out on top in the survey for ‘sexiest accent’, with almost four in ten choosing the lyrical tones of Dublin natives as their favourite.
Scousers can rejoice that their city was chosen as the ‘best night out’ by more than a third of respondents, making it the top choice among nearly-weds for its range of bars and restaurants and one-of-a-kind atmosphere.
The three cities were among the most popular in every category - with hens asked to choose between destinations which also included York, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and Belfast.
Matt Mavir, managing director at Last Night of Freedom, said: “We’re based in Newcastle and we absolutely love the city, so even if I’m a bit biased I think many people would agree with our hens that the city is the friendliest around.
“Anybody, from anywhere, is welcome in the North East and guaranteed to have a wonderful night out.
“I’m not sure our fellow Geordies will agree that those in Dublin are better looking, but I’m happy to concede that our Irish friends have the best accent.
“Dublin has always been one of our most popular destinations - it’s really got everything and our hens absolutely love it.
“The best night out title was also hotly contested, but it’s not a shock that Liverpool came out on top. From having shots in Concert Square to cocktails on Albert Dock, with Matthew Street and endless city centre bars and restaurants in between, it’s a city that still retains a unique character.
“We’ve got thousands of hens partying in all these cities over the coming weeks, and it’ll be interesting to see if they agree with our results.”
