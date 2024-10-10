Dublin's newest hotel gem: Introducing Ruby Molly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the heart of vibrant Dublin, Ruby proudly unveils its latest addition: the Lean Luxury Hotel Ruby Molly.

This marks an exciting milestone as it becomes the hotel group's inaugural location in Ireland, offering 272 meticulously designed rooms and a generous 500 square feet space dedicated to the hotel's inviting bar and café.

A Design that Blends History and Modernity

Ruby Molly embodies the charm of the 19th century, influenced by its location in a historic neighbourhood that once housed a bustling fruit and vegetable market. The hotel's design is intricately linked to the history and evolution of the central Oxmanstown. The property where Ruby Molly now stands was originally part of the grounds of St. Mary's Abbey, founded in 846. At its peak, the abbey was one of the largest and wealthiest in all of Ireland, playing a significant role in the founding of Dublin. Later, this site transitioned from the grounds of a prosperous abbey to a bustling market quarter. The market served as a meeting place for people from the city and surrounding areas to gather and exchange goods. This atmosphere inspires the hotel's inviting space, welcoming guests from all over the world. The marketplace ambience is also palpable for guests at Ruby Molly. Surfaces, materials, and decorations reflect the contrasts of urban chic meeting farmer markets’ rusticity: sumptuous fabrics, marble, and glass juxtaposed with worn leather, tile, and black steel. To create a cosy atmosphere, many comfortable seating areas and nooks have been created between cartwheels and baskets.

Unique Experiences at Ruby Molly

The hotel's public area stands out, offering an enticing array of amenities ranging from healthy breakfasts to artisanal coffee, Mediterranean-inspired snacks, and exquisite cocktails. Adding to the allure, live performances by local up-and-coming bands infuse the space with vibrant energy, while cosy seating areas beckon guests to relax and savour the ambiance. Furthermore, a dedicated library showcases archaeological discoveries from the surrounding area, providing insight into the region's rich heritage. Inspired by the historical market that once thrived in its neighbourhood, Ruby Molly seamlessly blends past and present, offering guests a journey through Dublin's vibrant culture. From rustic farm tables to vintage chairs, every detail reflects the area's storied history, creating a truly immersive experience.

Conveniently located near Dublin's lively Temple Bar district, guests can explore charming pedestrian lanes adorned with quaint pubs, boutiques, galleries, and eateries. Noteworthy attractions like the Guinness Storehouse and picturesque Phoenix Park are just a leisurely stroll away. With easy access from the airport via bus and car, Ruby Molly serves as an ideal hub for immersing oneself in the city's rich tapestry of experiences.

Lean Luxury in the Heart of Dublin

Embracing the Lean Luxury of Ruby, the hotel redefines luxury with its prime location in the heart of Dublin, captivating design, and premium amenities focused on the essentials. Excess is eschewed to offer affordable yet indulgent experiences. Rooms at Ruby Molly, in line with Lean Luxury principles, boast distinctive features such as open vanities and glass rain showers, complemented by light hues and walnut wood accents. From plush pocket spring mattresses to soundproofing and Ruby Care aromatherapy products, every detail is crafted to ensure relaxation and rejuvenation.

Discover Your Perfect Space at Ruby Molly

Guests can choose from five room categories, each designed to meet different preferences and needs. Starting with the snug NEST Rooms, measuring 16 sqm, the charming COSY Rooms, offering approximately 17 sqm, are ideal for single travelers seeking a comfortable retreat. Couples or friends looking for extra comfort can indulge in the LOVELY rooms, ranging from 18 to 22 sqm. For those in search of a bit more space, the WOW rooms provide an average of 25 sqm, while the spacious LOFT Rooms with private terrace offer up to 25 sqm, ideal for longer stays. Room rates start at EUR 160 per night for single occupancy during the low season, with prices varying during high seasons.