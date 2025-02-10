Easter Egg-scapes: Book direct and save up to 20% on stays to IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts

IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts

With Easter rapidly approaching, IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts is giving travellers something to get excited about with the 'eggcellent’ Easter Escape deals, offering up to 20% off stays between the 7th - 21st April 2025 when booking direct.

The exclusive offer gives guests a chance to enjoy Easter sun and adventures in sought-after destinations - including the Costa del Sol, Tenerife, Scotland and Orlando - whilst staying in IDILIQ’s spacious self-catering accommodation within resort complexes, offering the perfect home-away-from-home.

Costa del Sol - SAVE 15%

Travellers looking to escape to the sun can delight in a holiday with 15% off to the coastal haven of Wyndham Costa del Sol; choose between the luxurious suites at Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol or affordable apartments at Ramada Hotel & Suites Costa del Sol, where families can enjoy delicious seasonal menus, kids’ club fun and an exciting egg hunt on Easter Sunday. Whilst at the Royal Marbella Golf Resort, set next door to the spectacular El Paraiso Golf Course, guests can unwind in stunning apartments overlooking the lush greenery. Guests are spoilt for choice with the option to explore the culture of historic Malaga, the glamour of Marbella and the charm of the traditional southern Spanish villages, all a stone's-throw away from the resorts. Easter makes the perfect time to experience the Costa del Sol with Malaga Easter processions bringing the town to life with music and colourful traditions between the 13th - 20th April, as well as the processions in the charming, cobbled streets of nearby Mijas Pueblo.

Tenerife - SAVE 15%

With year-round sunshine, diverse landscapes and countless outdoor activities, Tenerife makes the perfect destination for an April getaway, to enjoy spring warmth and beat the summer crowds. Head to the vibrant Wyndham Residences Costa Adeje or Ramada Residences Costa Adeje, situated on the southwest coast of Tenerife less than 20km from the airport, or the peaceful Wyndham Residences Golf de Sur. All resorts offer the perfect place to enjoy an Easter family get-together with themed entertainment and fun-filled kids club activities, including egg painting, hunts and crafts. With Tenerife’s Easter Parade set to take place between the 13th-20th April, guests can enjoy traditional Spanish processions sure to get them in the Easter spirit whilst saving up to 15% on accommodation.

Scotland - SAVE 15%

Nestled away in the Scottish countryside of Perthshire, Wyndham Duchally Country Estate offers guests the chance to embrace the Scottish springtime while saving 15% on stays in spacious, family-friendly accommodation. Conveniently located with easy access to Edinburgh, Glasgow and The Scottish Highlands, the country estate makes the perfect spot for short breaks or longer stays in spacious lodges, ideal for families and their furry friends looking to spend quality time together. Guests can look forward to Easter egg hunts, woodland walks and scavenger hunts, dips in the indoor pool and cosy nights at the award-winning restaurant & bar. Scottish hospitality is sure to delight travellers looking to embrace the Easter magic closer to home this year.

Orlando - SAVE 20%

Travellers looking for a trip further afield can enjoy an escape to The Sunshine Coast, saving up to 20% at Regal Oaks Resort and Encantada Resort both located in iconic Orlando, Florida. Both resorts are situated close to the heart of Orlando’s attractions, including DisneyWorld and Universal Studios, making them an ideal retreat for families, couples, or groups of friends. Spacious townhome accommodation offers space to relax with the convenience of top-notch amenities, including swimming pools, lakes & walking trails on the doorstep. This Easter, families can expect endless family fun with character meet-and-greets as well as seasonal treats.

For more information or to book, please visit https://www.idiliqhotels.com/offers/easter/. Offer applicable on stays between the 7th to 21st April 2025. Minimum stay and terms & conditions apply.