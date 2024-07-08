EasyJet flight from Barcelona declares 'emergency' due to 'medical' situation

An easyJet flight from Barcelona has declared an emergency following a ‘medical’ situation.

An EasyJet spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight EJU7193 from Barcelona to Belfast this morning requested an expedited arrival into Belfast due to a passenger requiring urgent medical assistance and the flight was met by paramedics upon arrival. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”