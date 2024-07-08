EasyJet flight from Barcelona declares 'emergency' due to 'medical' situation
Flight tracker Radarbox said the U27193 flight has declared ‘squawking’ 7700, meaning emergency on Monday morning (July 8).
It departed Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport at 7.54am and arrived at Belfast International Airport at 9.17am.
An EasyJet spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight EJU7193 from Barcelona to Belfast this morning requested an expedited arrival into Belfast due to a passenger requiring urgent medical assistance and the flight was met by paramedics upon arrival. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”
