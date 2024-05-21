easyJet flights: Martin Lewis says 'book early' to secure best price as 2025 flights released by airline
Flights for between March and June 2025 went on sale at around 6am Tuesday morning (May 21), with Lewis telling followers on X (formerly Twitter) that they need to book as early as possible to secure the best price for their trip. He warned that prices could rise by “£100s even after a couple of hours”.
He said: “Just heard Easyjet launching its March to June 2025 flights tomorrow from 6am-ish. Bagging them the moment they launch (browser refreshing type thing) is often (no guarantee) the way to get them at the cheapest possible rate. Flights can rise by £100s even after a couple of hours of launch morning. So if you're going to book, try early. PS Cheapest possible, doesn't necessarily mean cheap, do check what a decent rate is before booking.”
Lewis, who is known to consumers for his handy money-saving tips, has explained in the past that the company used what is known as “dynamic pricing”, which means that it can fluctuate depending on demand. He added: “They do its demand pricing, but often lowest demand is at launch - based on our research - chance it dropping later is tough to predict. Locking in at launch is more certain.”
It comes as many Brits are looking to jet away either this summer, or already looking towards organising their 2025 travel. Travellers have already had a handful of tip from Lewis to help them with their travels, including booking travel insurance as soon as you book the trip, so as to avoid any unnecessary and unexpected costs.
