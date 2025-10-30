‘Electric Sunsets 80s vs 90s’ themed cruise to encourage new wave of cruisers

Electric Sunsets 80s vs 90s Themed Cruise

The themed cruise will set sail in April 2027 and will be the ultimate music showdown at sea. Electric Sunsets will be on sale from the 30th October 2025.

Back for its sixth year the Electric Sunsets ‘80s vs 90s’ themed cruise allows customers to relive the iconic hits of both decades, while enjoying a star-studded line-up of performers from the era. The headline acts will be announced early next year.

For fans of the 80s and 1990s, this three-night themed adult-only cruise on Marella Discovery takes place from Wednesday 28th April 2027 – Saturday 1st May 2027. The ‘Electric Sunsets 80s vs 90s’ cruise will set sail from Palma calling at Valencia, Ibiza and finish in Palma.

Chris Hackney, CEO at Marella Cruises said:“We are excited to be announcing the launch of our themed cruise for 2027. The return of the hotly anticipated ‘Electric Sunsets’ is exciting for our loyal cruise customers and new cruise customers alike.

“With the battle of 80s vs 90s music taking centre stage in this year’s edition, we know through market research and customer feedback, that these eras of music will bring back nostalgia to our cruisers, as well as giving customers a chance to seeing some top stars perform onboard.”

For those looking to extend their stay, customers will be able to opt for a limited availability cruise and stay package, from a range of Majorca based hotels including: Alua Soul Mallorca Resort, Astoria Playa Hotel and Hotel Son Matias Beach.

Marella Cruises offers its customers all-inclusive as standard with all flights, transfers, tips and service charges included in the price so customers can enjoy an unrivalled level of service. Prices start from £799 per person for ‘Electric Sunsets 80s vs 90s’ which is available to book from Thursday 30th October 2025.