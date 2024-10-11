The animals Brits want to see as they swap beaches for safaris

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brits are ditching 'boring' beach holidays for far-flung safari trips - as a third of folk fear their kids won't live to see endangered animals in the wild.

Holidaymakers are abandoning their sunbeds and taking a walk on the wild side with almost half (45%) now saying they'd rather enjoy a wildlife holiday than opt for a traditional package break.

A well-travelled quarter (23%) said they feel they've 'done' Europe and instead are looking for excitement further afield.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found that a whopping 83% of Brits would like to experience a wild animal encounter in their lifetime.

Elephants top the list of animals Brits dream of seeing in the wild (38%), with tigers hot on their heels with 35%. In a close third, 33% of folk said seeing a lion in the flesh would be a bucket list-type experience.

But it appears to be a race against the clock as a third of parents and grandparents worry their offspring won't get the chance to see endangered animals in their natural habitat.

It also emerged that almost six in ten (58%) long to see marine mammals in their natural environment, including whales and dolphins.

The research, conducted by luxury holiday provider Scott Dunn, revealed that four in ten (40%) Brits aspire to go on a safari holiday, which is the most sought-after wildlife experience.

An environmentally conscious 25% said they were particularly interested in eco-safaris, also known as silent safaris, which strive to protect the environment.

The study suggests the nation remains inspired by national treasure David Attenborough, as a quarter (25%) of those who want to go on a wildlife holiday say it's because they've watched documentaries such as Planet Earth.

When asked what countries people are most keen to visit for a wildlife holiday, a third (32%) named Kenya, while more than a quarter (28%) plumped for South Africa.

According to booking data, lesser-known wildlife destinations are soaring in popularity.

Bookings to Costa Rica have enjoyed 88% year-on-year growth, while bookings for Malaysia have also seen a similar growth of 80% year on year.

Ali Holman, Africa expert at Scott Dunn, said: "It's amazing to see Brits placing so much value on seeing wildlife when choosing where to go on holiday - and that they're willing to venture further afield to do so.

"Not only will this shift in travel behaviour help people to tick off once-in-a-lifetime experiences, but it also supports wider conservation efforts that help animals to thrive in the wild. At Scott Dunn we've seen almost double the number of bookings to our most popular safari destination South Africa, in comparison to the same period last year.

"With our knowledgeable team on hand to guide guests, we're well-resourced to ensure you can tick off the wildlife experiences of your dreams.

"Whether it's whale and seal watching in Antarctica or a private guided safari in South Africa, now is the ideal opportunity to get inspired and start planning an unforgettable trip."

TOP 10 ANIMALS BRITS DREAM OF SPOTTING IN THE WILD

⦁ Elephant (38%)

⦁ Tiger (35%)

⦁ Lion (33%)

⦁ Dolphin (29%)

⦁ Whales, including Orca, Humpback and Blue (29%)

⦁ Panda (29%)

⦁ Leopard (26%)

⦁ Giraffe (24%)

⦁ Jaguar (24%)

⦁ Monkeys, including Gorilla and Orangutan (22%)

TOP FIVE COUNTRIES BRITS WANT TO VISIT FOR A WILDLIFE HOLIDAY

⦁ Kenya (32%)

⦁ South Africa (28%)

⦁ Madagascar (22%)

⦁ Antarctica (16%)

⦁ Alaska (16%)

For more information, visit: https://www.scottdunn.com/inspiration/travel-trends/reports/2024/autumn