Elite football and luxury summer escapes at Quinta do Lago

At Quinta do Lago in the Algarve, their esteemed partnership with Football Escapes, hosted by professional sporting legends offers top coaching for an unforgettable summer of training for enthusiasts aged 5-15, from beginners to advanced players.

Quinta do Lago, Europe’s leading luxury lifestyle resort, situated in the heart of the Algarve, lined with golden beaches and set within the Ria Formosa Natural Park, delivers the ultimate summer experiences, continuing right through until October.

The resort offers an opportunity to engage in their esteemed summer sports camps with golf, tennis, dance, and football sessions, encouraging participants to remain active. With UEFA-certified football coaches, the resort hosts legends to run the camps, this year welcoming former English Professional players; Bobby Zaomora, Joleon Lescott and Ledley King. While this summer’s golf sessions will be led by Irish professional Paul McGinley, a four-time European Tour winner.

The majority of these camps will take place at The Campus, Quinta do Lago’s renowned multi-sports hub. The Campus has hosted elite teams such as Chelsea Football Club and the Irish Rugby Team. Camps are guided by top-tier players and coaches, complemented by resident professional trainers leveraging the resort’s exceptional facilities and the region’s world-class climate. With a strong commitment to youth development, Quinta do Lago is dedicated to inspiring the next generation.

Quinta do Lago, The Algarve

Open all year-round, The Campus is available for guests to book in every season, offering access to world-class facilities for active holidays into the Autumn months.

Sports Camps:

Football, Dance & Tennis Camps - throughout August at The Campus

Junior Golf Camp - ages 3–13, weekly throughout August

Swimming Camp - for 3–4-year-olds throughout August

Paul McGinley Junior Cup - 21–23 August - youth golf competition hosted by Paul McGinley

Effortlessly blending family fun, fine dining, and world-class sport, Quinta do Lago invites families to embrace sun-filled days with a calendar of live music events, themed parties, family activities, outdoor cinema nights, sports camps and wellness experiences. Weekly highlights include:

The Campus

Sunset sessions at lakeside venues with DJs and live bands

Picnics in the park and Movies under the stars for unforgettable evenings

Sunday Brunch at Bovino with live music, BBQ, and kids’ fun

Family Days at The Shack by the water’s edge

Q Farm tours, themed parties and games nights to keep kids and teens entertained

