Empire State Building Observatory named #1 attraction in NYC by Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice “Best of the Best”

The Empire State Building

The Empire State Building Observatory is this year’s #1 rated attraction in New York City in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Awards.

This recognition highlights the Empire State Building’s status as a must-visit destination and global icon, with the most authentic and unforgettable experience New York City has to offer. Determined by a full year of Tripadvisor traveller reviews, the awards honour the best in travel and recognize the places that deliver the most exceptional experiences.

The Empire State Building Observatory recently underwent a $165 million reimagination that included the addition of a dedicated visitors entrance, an immersive museum with nine galleries, brand-new, bespoke Observatory Host uniforms, and a new 102nd Floor Observatory with unmatched views. Unique ticket options like the Sunrise Experience, premium guided tours, the Express Pass, and the new Flex Ticket help make every visit to the ESB unforgettable.