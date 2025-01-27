England sees 100% year-on-year rise in searches for LGBTQ safe countries

Young lesbian couple walking on beach with holding a LGBT pride movement flag.

New research has revealed a surge in online searches related to LGBTQ safe countries in 2024.

The UK has experienced a 50% year-on-year increase in searches related to LGBTQ safe countries with England alone seeing a 100% year-on-year rise.

Looking closer at England, Steppes Travel, which conducted the research, analysed multiple keywords including ‘LGBTQ safe countries’, ‘safest countries for LGBTQ, and ‘LGBTQ travel safety index.’

West Sussex experienced the largest increase with a 100% rise in average monthly searches in 2024. Worcestershire ranked second with a 67% increase, followed by Shropshire in third with a 50% rise. Gloucestershire and Somerset came fourth and fifth with a 33% and a 29% surge.

Staffordshire and Devon both saw a 25% rise and Suffolk, Northumberland and Northamptonshire rounded out the list, each recording a notable 20% increase.

Speaking on the findings, Giles Cross from Steppes Travel, said: “This surge in searches reflects a growing awareness and concern among LGBTQ+ individuals about their safety while traveling.

“The significant increases, particularly in areas like West Sussex and Worcestershire, suggest that more people are actively researching which destinations will offer them security and acceptance.

“More than anything, this data underscores the reality that safety remains a key consideration for travellers in 2025 and, whilst the internet is a useful tool, real insight can only be provided by tour operators with specialist knowledge and active in-destination support. Seek specialist advice.”