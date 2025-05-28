English Riviera’s beautiful beaches win seven prestigious Blue Flag Beach and Seaside Awards

The English Riviera is celebrating once again as seven of its stunning beaches have been recognised with prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Awards for summer 2025, confirming the area’s status as one of the UK’s top coastal destinations.

These awards come from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which organises the awards to recognise the best-managed beaches in the country. The internationally recognised Blue Flag Beach Award is granted only to beaches with excellent water quality, strong environmental education, and high standards of safety and environmental management. Achieving Blue Flag status signals a community's commitment to sustainability, cleanliness, and visitor safety.

The Seaside Award celebrates the best beaches for visitors, highlighting the quality and diversity of England’s coastline. It recognises beaches that are safe, clean, well-managed, and offer a high standard of facilities and environmental care, making them ideal destinations for visitors seeking a reliable and enjoyable coastal experience.

This year, the following beaches across the English Riviera have met the high criteria required to receive these coveted accolades: Breakwater, Broadsands, Meadfoot, Oddicombe, Preston Beach, and Torre Abbey Sands have all achieved both the Blue Flag and Seaside Award. Goodrington Beach has also been awarded the Seaside Award.

Breakwater Beach

These awards are a powerful endorsement of the quality and care invested in the English Riviera's coastline, which attracts millions of visitors each year.

Carolyn Custerson, Chief Executive of the English Riviera BID Company, said: “We are absolutely delighted that so many of our beautiful beaches have once again achieved Blue Flag and Seaside Award status. These awards are a testament to the dedication of our local beach managers, council teams, and the wider community, who work tirelessly to keep our coastline clean, safe, and welcoming.

“As the UK's only region with UNESCO Global Geopark status, it’s essential that we maintain our commitment to environmental quality. These accolades are not only a source of pride for our residents but also a compelling reason for visitors to choose the English Riviera for their holidays.”

Councillor Jackie Thomas, Cabinet Member for Tourism, Culture, and Events, said: “I am delighted that seven of our fantastic beaches have been successful in receiving these distinguished awards.

Broadsands Beach

“There’s a reason the English Riviera remains one of England’s favourite resorts, thanks in part to the quality of diversity of our coastline. Torbay’s continued recognition from Keep Britain Tidy reflects the ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, water quality, safety, education, and beach management.”

“Awards like these would not be possible without the continued hard work of the Tor Bay Harbour and Beach Authority, and our partners at SWISCo. I’d also like to thank all of you who visit and enjoy our beaches for doing your part to keep them safe, clean, and beautiful.”

The English Riviera continues to set the standard for coastal excellence in the UK, and these recognitions are a tangible proof of the quality of what’s on offer and the region’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

For more information and to plan your trip, visit www.englishriviera.co.uk