Enjoy a spook-tacular half-term with Stena Line

If you’re looking for exciting ways to keep the kids entertained this half-term, look no further than Northern Ireland.

Home to Europe’s largest Hallowe’en festival and with lots of eerie thrills and frightful delights to explore around every corner, there is no shortage of incredible experiences to be had in Belfast and beyond.

And, thanks to Stena Line, enjoying a hauntingly good car-cation in Northern Ireland has never been easier.

Whether you’re looking to experience Hallowe’en in Derry, search for paranormal activity in Crumlin Road Gaol, go on a monster hunt at the Marble Arch Caves or celebrate Samhain in Slieve Gullion, there is no shortage of unforgettable experiences to be had.

Stena Edda in Belfast

The Swedish-owned ferry company is inviting customers to load up their cars and simply start exploring.

Crossing the Irish Sea overnight or during the day, passengers on the Liverpool to Belfast route can relax, unwind and enjoy the unrivalled space and Scandinavian inspired style of the Stena Edda or Stena Embla.

Your holiday starts the second you set foot onboard and those seeking instant relaxation are invited to enjoy a drink and be wowed by the impressive atrium in the bar, take in the calm of the Hygge Lounge or upgrade and experience even more luxury in the Stena Plus Lounge

Kids will love the Happy World play area, games zones and movie lounges and kids play areas for the young ones. Even your furry friend can relax in a pet-friendly cabin.

It really couldn’t be simpler, all that is left for you to do is to plan what frights and delights you and your family will enjoy. Helpfully, Stena Line has compiled a list of family-friendly adventures you can enjoy across Northern Ireland this half-term.

Derry Hallowe’en, County Londonderry

· Every year, Europe’s largest Hallowe’en festival takes place in the Walled City as it welcomes the spirit of Samhain through its historic gates for a festival like no other. From October 28-31st the worlds of past and present collide in a celebration of all things spooky.

Hallowe’en at Ulster Folk Museum, Holywood, County Down.

· Discover the origins, traditions and customs of the spookiest time of year. Watch traditional turnip carving demonstrations, listen to tales from Jack O’ Lantern in the RIC Barricks and get your hands on the Hallowe’en craft station before finding out what your future holds in a cabbage reading at Coradreenan Farmhouse.

Finn’s Frightful Fun Fest, Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim,

· Join the Giant’s Causeway’s programming and partnership officer, Keith, for a frightfully fun series of spooktacular guided tours and uncover the unnerving stories of the lost spirits at Northern Ireland’s iconic world heritage site. Enjoy face painting, a treasure hunt, creepy crafts and more.

Little Spooks at Navan Centre and Fort, County Armagh

· This half-term, Navan Centre and Fort will be the spookiest place in town for all young ghosts, goblins, witches and wizards. One of ancient Ireland’s most important archaeological sites, watch bewitching stage performances, enjoy a mysterious trail and themed games that are perfect for younger children.

Monsters & Magic, A Hallowe’en family adventure at Marble Arch Caves, County Fermanagh

· Enjoy an enchanting outdoor Hallowe’en adventure and wander through the enchanted woodland on an interactive guided quest where you will encounter magical creatures and uncover hidden treasures. Experience thrills and chills in a safe, family-friendly atmosphere in the picturesque foothills of Cuilcagh Mountain.

If your best laid plans have a habit of changing, don’t worry – with Flexi fares, customers can change the time and date of their sailing. Those who upgrade to the Premium fare will enjoy the benefits of flexible booking and access to the luxurious Stena Plus Lounge for over 8s.

Prices start from just £139 single car and driver, fares subject to availability.

Start your day with a great value meal from the Taste Restaurant and bag yourself a bargain in the Onboard Shop. Or, simply relax and unwind in The Living Room or upgrade your trip and enjoy the luxury of the Stena Plus Lounge or the Hygge Recline Lounge.

For more information visit http://www.stenaline.co.uk