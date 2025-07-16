Escape summer heat in mountainous Aseer, using the new Mercure Hotel Khamis Mushait as a base

Accor has recently opened its first Mercure-branded hotel in the Aseer region of Saudi - Mercure Hotel Khamis Mushait. This marks the first international hotel in this area and provides the perfect launchpad from which to explore the lush and mountainous region of Aseer.

The hotel’s design is deeply rooted in the local culture of the Aseer region, boasting local artwork and a colour scheme which is inspired by the surrounding mountains. Featuring a swimming pool to refresh after a long day of sightseeing and a rooftop terrace where guests can plan their excursions over shisha and mountain views, this is the perfect pied-a-terre for discovering Saudi’s alpine paradise.

Tucked in the southwest highlands, this scenic, green region provides respite from the Summer heat and is home to Al Soudah, Saudi’s highest peak at 3,000 meters. Aseer is home to several national parks, such as Aseer National Park,and other natural areas, where you can hike, camp and enjoy birdwatching, making it the ideal getaway for nature lovers.

As well as captivating mountain views, the region is characterised by its diversity of vegetation, with steep slopes dominated by juniper forests, wild olives, acacia trees, and various other species of cacti. Aseer is also home to a variety of wildlife, such as the Arabian wolf, Rock hyrax, Caracal, Mongoose, and several species of birds, including Arabian woodpeckers and the Aseer magpie.

Sun setting behind the Aseer Mountains

Beyond nature, culture enthusiasts will find plenty to enjoy: the UNESCO-recognised mountain village Rijal Almaa,known for winding streets and ancient stone buildings, is home to several museums on the local area, as well as many members of the Aseri Tribe who can be seen sporting bright floral crowns and colourful outfits. Alternatively, guests can or visit Al Muftaha art village, known for its traditional mud buildings and numerous shops that sell antiques, crafts and local delicacies.

The 93-room property, managed by Amsa Hospitality, is strategically located 15 km from Abha International Airport and offers convenient access to Aseer's natural and cultural attractions. Rooms start from under £100 per night.

For more information, visit https://www.visitsaudi.com/en