Escape the Blue Monday blues: Psychologist reveals how booking a holiday will boost your mood

Health Psychologist Dr Ravi Gill highlights how booking trips abroad can bring us joy

The combination of cold weather and post-festive slump has left much of the nation in low spirits and finding it hard to shake the winter blues. With the 20th of January marking 'Blue Monday', a day often dubbed as one of the most challenging of the year, many are in search for ways to combat the lows and boost their mood.

Research shows that booking a holiday is one of the best activities for your mental health and provides a healthy source of wellbeing, happiness and motivation, with more benefits found to be had from looking forward to an upcoming event rather than purchasing a physical item.

But what drives us to book a holiday, and why does it help improve our mental health? Leeds Bradford Airport has teamed up with Chartered Health Psychologist, Dr Ravi Gill, who specialises in issues such as anxiety, stress and personal growth, to highlight the psychology behind booking a holiday.

Here are Dr Ravi Gill’s top 5 reasons why you should book a holiday this Blue Monday:

Holidays provide joy of anticipation

For many, the joy of booking a holiday begins the moment the trip is confirmed. “There’s a strong connection between the anticipation of a holiday and mental wellbeing,” says Dr Gill.

“Anticipating a holiday boosts happiness by triggering the release of dopamine, which increases feelings of excitement and joy. It reduces stress by offering a psychological escape, enhances optimism, and provides a sense of control, helping to improve overall mood and resilience. The act of booking a holiday can be as impactful on your wellbeing as actually being on holiday, especially when booking with friends and family as it provides a joint venture to look forward to and plan for.”

New holiday destinations boost positivity

Stepping out of familiar surroundings into a new environment can provide fantastic mental health boosts. Dr Gill explains: “The thought of exploring a new environment, such as a new holiday destination, can have a significant impact on our mental state and mood. Our brains are constantly processing information in our regular environments, often leading to cognitive overload, but a change in environment can reduce this mental clutter, giving the mind space to rest and recharge. The anticipation of discovering somewhere new and stepping out of your comfort zone also provides additional mental stimulation and benefits.

New experiences, from exploring a beach, hiking in the mountains, or simply staying in a different setting can bring a sense of adventure and novelty that contributes to a more positive mood. Dr Gill further adds that “a new environment, particularly one with unfamiliar stimuli such as sounds, sights and scents, can encourage mindfulness. So, by focusing on the here and now, people can alleviate mental distractions, allowing us to experience greater enjoyment and contentment.”

Leeds Bradford Airport connects passengers to a diverse range of destinations, from vibrant city breaks to sunny escapes, with multiple destinations to uncover and explore, allowing you to return home with renewed positivity.

Holidays are a remedy for anxiety and burnout

“For those experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression, a holiday can provide a much-needed psychological reset,” says Dr Gill. “Engaging in relaxing activities like walking, yoga, or enjoying nature helps activate the parasympathetic nervous system, known as the ‘rest and digest’ system, which counters the stress-induced fight or flight response.”

Whilst holidays aren’t a replacement for professional treatment, they can complement broader mental health strategies, offering a moment of calm and revival. You can book a wide range of all-inclusive packages from Leeds Bradford Airport, meaning you can enjoy a hassle-free and truly restorative holiday from the moment you book.

Holidays provide escapism from routine to reflect and reconnect

Dr Gill explains that holidays allow people to escape the monotony of daily life and create space for reflection. “Stepping away from everyday responsibilities provides a mental ‘escape valve’. This sense of detachment from daily worries gives people time to recharge and can even help us approach challenges with a clearer perspective upon return.”

Holidays can serve as a coping mechanism

Booking a holiday itself can be an act of self-care. “When people feel overwhelmed, planning an escape offers relief by creating a tangible solution to burnout,” Dr Gill explains. “This act of booking not only provides something to look forward to but also reinforces a sense of control over one’s circumstances.”

Anticipation alone can help alleviate stress and instill hope, offering a powerful benefit to our mental health even before the trip begins.

Whilst holidays are not a cure-all for mental health challenges, they are a great way to reduce stress and can create opportunities for mindfulness and connection. So, this Blue Monday, why not plan a holiday to lift your spirits?

With Leeds Bradford Airport offering convenient connections to a variety of destinations, planning your next getaway has never been easier. Whether it’s a short city break or relaxing beach retreat, boosting your mood might just start at your local airport.

For further information, please visit www.leedsbradfordairport.co.uk, or follow Leeds Bradford Airport’s social media channels for destination updates and more.