Escape the cold: The top winter sun destinations for 2025

According to the latest stats from ABTA, 68% of us are packing our bags for international adventures in 20251, while 53% are planning a UK escape

Winter sunspots remain a top pick, with demand holding steady at 39% of all winter holidays — just shy of city breaks at 40% Sun-and-beach winter holidays, however, have risen by 6% compared to 2023, proving we can’t resist a bit of sand between our toes when the temperatures drop in our hometowns.

Considering this, the airport parking experts at SkyParkSecure have revealed where everyone is heading for a bit of winter sun in 2025, for a much-needed winter glow.

Thailand

A family favourite, family holidays to Thailand surged by 40% last year 2, with Koh Samui leading the way as the best-performing city for leisure trips (up 31%2). The nation as a whole saw UK departures skyrocket by 27%2. Whether it’s the jaw-dropping beaches, mouthwatering street food, or endless adventure, Thailand has something for everyone.

This Middle Eastern gem is turning heads. With UK departures up by a massive 34%* in 2024, Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be a must-visit. From breathtaking desert landscapes to buzzing cities like Riyadh, it’s a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

A beach in Goa | saiko3p - stock.adobe.com

Vibrant, colourful, and utterly captivating, India is becoming a go-to spot for winter travellers. UK visits rose by 10% in 20242, and with its rich culture, spicy cuisine, and warm winters, it’s no surprise Brits are falling in love with the country.

Kenya

Kenya is the perfect destination to tick a Safari off you bucket list. With ‘nature holidays’ increasing by 12%2, Kenya is calling for those craving adventure. Think wildlife-packed safaris, golden beaches, and that iconic African sunset. Winter doesn’t get more unforgettable than this.

Australia and New Zealand

While winter rages on in the UK, it’s summer down under. Explore Australia’s iconic beaches, like Bondi or the Whitsundays, or soak up the laid-back vibe of New Zealand’s stunning coastlines. Whether it’s a trip to Sydney’s landmarks or Queenstown’s adventure-filled wonders, this region offers an unbeatable mix of sun, sea, and adventure.

If you’re thinking of going the extra mile, you’re not alone. Long-haul destinations are stealing the spotlight, with Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and India all seeing massive increases in UK departures. These spots are ideal for escaping the drizzle and diving into warmer weather.